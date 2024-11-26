Dunk Battles Codes (November 2024)

Updated: November 26, 2024 Added a code!

Being dunked on by an opposing player is the most humiliating feeling in sports, let alone basketball. If you’ve ever felt that sting of embarrassment, Dunk Battles offers you a chance to return fire and take revenge on every cocky player that wronged you on the court. Boomshakalaka!

Like every basketball superstar, your journey to the top depends on whether you’re ready to dedicate yourself to training fully. Dribble, dunk, and buy pet rolls and ball crates to become the ultimate b-ball dunker! If you want to cut down on grinding, Dunk Battles codes will give you the rewards you need to go straight into the big leagues. If you’re an avid basketball fan, visit our Highschool Hoops (HSH) Codes guide to get more freebies in a similar game.

All Dunk Battles Codes List

Working Dunk Battles Codes

Underworld50: Use for 15k Diamonds

Expired Dunk Battles Codes

There are currently no expired Dunk Battles codes.

How to Redeem Dunk Battles Codes

Dunk Battles

Image by The Escapist

Launch Dunk Battles on Roblox. Click the Codes button (1) on the right side of the screen. Enter a code into the Type Code Here text field (2). Click Redeem (3) to obtain rewards.

How to Get More Dunk Battles Codes

If you’re worried about missing out on new Dunk Battles codes, your prayers have been answered. We make sure to search every corner of the internet for new codes, adding new ones to our list as soon as they appear. All you have to do is bookmark this guide, and you’ll be able to learn about new codes ASAP. If you want to engage with the game’s community and learn about new updates, visit these socials:

Why Are My Dunk Battles Codes Not Working?

Dunk Battles codes are case-sensitive, so every lowercase or uppercase letter you miss will be treated as a typo, which is the most common mistake players make. If you want to be 100 percent sure your code is correct, copy it from our list and paste it into the game. Also, double-check that the code you’re trying to redeem isn’t on our expired list. Follow these guidelines, and you should have no issues whatsoever.

What Is Dunk Battles?

Dunk Battles is a Roblox sports clicker game where your main goal is to become the greatest dunker in the history of basketball. You gain strength by dribbling the ball, collecting the best pets, and acquiring better abilities. Every time you dunk on an opponent, you earn trophies that contribute to your rank on the global leaderboard, helping you unlock other areas. Prove that you have what it takes to out-dunk the best players in every area!

