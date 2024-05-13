Highschool Hoops Demo Codes (May 2024)

Updated May 13, 2024 We searched for new codes!

Recommended Videos

Become the next Nikola Jokic or Kevin Durant as you hit the streets and shoot some good old-fashioned hoops. Your unc ain’t the only one who can help you out. I got you! Here, have some Highschool Hoops Demo codes.

All Highschool Hoops Demo Codes List

Highschool Hoops Demo Codes (Working)

IMPRO : Use for a Pro Pack

: Use for a Pro Pack NoMoreLz : Use for a Streak Restore and 5 Losses Removed

: Use for a Streak Restore and 5 Losses Removed Relox : Use for 2k Coins

: Use for 2k Coins NoLz_4 : Use for Free Rewards

: Use for Free Rewards NoLz_3 : Use for Free Rewards

: Use for Free Rewards NoLz_2 : Use for Free Rewards

: Use for Free Rewards HSH_DEMO: Use for for 2k Coins and 2 Rookie Packs

Highschool Hoops Demon Codes (Expired)

There are currently no expired Highscool Hoops Demo codes.

Related: Basketball Legends Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Highschool Hoops Demo

To redeem Highschool Hoops Demo codes, follow our easy guide below:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Open Highschool Hoops Demo on Roblox. Press Tab on your keyboard. Press the Codes icon on the right side of the menu. Enter the code in the Enter Code text box. Hit Redeem Code and enjoy your free goodies.

If you want to play more sports Roblox games with freebies, check out our Boxing Beta Codes and Head Soccer Simulator Codes articles, too!

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more