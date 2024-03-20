Boxing Beta Codes (March 2024)

In this boxing simulator, you need to train and become strong enough to defeat all the opponents. Obtaining unique moves can help you become undefeatable. This requires a lot of money, though, and the quickest way to obtain a bunch of Cash is by redeeming Boxing Beta codes!
All Boxing Beta Codes List
Boxing Beta Codes (Working)
- PRIVATESERVER: Use for 550 Cash (New)
- OCTAGON: Use for 250 Cash
- combatupdate: Use for 100 Cash
Boxing Beta Codes (Expired)
- halloween
- beta
- CRAWFORD
- LOVE
- JULY4TH
- newyears
- 0bchristmas
- gullible
- SUMMER450
How to Redeem Codes in Boxing Beta
To redeem Boxing Beta codes, follow the instructions below:
- Open Boxing Beta on Roblox.
- Click the CODES button on the left side of the screen.
- Enter your code into the text box.
- Click REDEEM to obtain free goodies.
