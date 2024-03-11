Category:
Basketball Legends Codes (March 2024)

Ana Mitic
Published: Mar 11, 2024 11:55 am
Join Basketball Legends and start a quick 5v5 match against other players. You can score points for your team or go AFK and sit on the bench to cheer for them. Additionally, you can use Basketball Legends codes to get free items with no sweat!

All Basketball Legends Codes List

Active Basketball Legends Codes

  • 130KLIKES: Use for x5k Coins
  • 120KLIKES: Use for x5k Coins
  • IRISHSPRINGGREEN: Use for x1 Limited Time Case
  • coinboost: Use for 30 minutes of x2 Coin Boost

Expired Basketball Legends Codes

  • SPOOKY
  • JANUARY
  • JOLLY
  • 60KLIKES
  • 70KLIKES
  • 80KLIKES

How to Redeem Codes in Basketball Legends

To redeem codes in Basketball Legends, follow our instructions below:

  1. Open Basketball Legends in Roblox.
  2. Click the golden star Codes icon on the left side to open the code redemption box.
  3. Enter the code into the text field.
  4. Press Claim and get the rewards.

If you want to redeem more codes for exciting rewards in other games, you can look at our Death Ball Codes and Astro Renaissance Codes articles to find them!

Tower Defense Simulator Codes (March 2024)
Tower Defense Simulator Promo Image
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
Tower Defense Simulator Codes (March 2024)
Andrija Bulatović Andrija Bulatović Mar 11, 2024
Dress To Impress (DTI) Codes (March 2024)
Dress to Impress promo image
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Dress To Impress (DTI) Codes (March 2024)
Kristina Timotic Kristina Timotic Mar 11, 2024
Skibi Defense Codes (March 2024)
Skibi Defense artwork
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
Skibi Defense Codes (March 2024)
Maja Kovacevic Maja Kovacevic Mar 11, 2024
