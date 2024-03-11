Basketball Legends Codes (March 2024)

Join Basketball Legends and start a quick 5v5 match against other players. You can score points for your team or go AFK and sit on the bench to cheer for them. Additionally, you can use Basketball Legends codes to get free items with no sweat!
Recommended Videos
All Basketball Legends Codes List
Active Basketball Legends Codes
- 130KLIKES: Use for x5k Coins
- 120KLIKES: Use for x5k Coins
- IRISHSPRINGGREEN: Use for x1 Limited Time Case
- coinboost: Use for 30 minutes of x2 Coin Boost
Expired Basketball Legends Codes
- SPOOKY
- JANUARY
- JOLLY
- 60KLIKES
- 70KLIKES
- 80KLIKES
Related: All NBA 2K24 MyTEAM Locker Codes
How to Redeem Codes in Basketball Legends
To redeem codes in Basketball Legends, follow our instructions below:
- Open Basketball Legends in Roblox.
- Click the golden star Codes icon on the left side to open the code redemption box.
- Enter the code into the text field.
- Press Claim and get the rewards.
If you want to redeem more codes for exciting rewards in other games, you can look at our Death Ball Codes and Astro Renaissance Codes articles to find them!