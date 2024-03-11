Basketball Legends Codes (March 2024)

Join Basketball Legends and start a quick 5v5 match against other players. You can score points for your team or go AFK and sit on the bench to cheer for them. Additionally, you can use Basketball Legends codes to get free items with no sweat!

Recommended Videos

All Basketball Legends Codes List

Active Basketball Legends Codes

130KLIKES : Use for x5k Coins

: Use for x5k Coins 120KLIKES : Use for x5k Coins

: Use for x5k Coins IRISHSPRINGGREEN : Use for x1 Limited Time Case

: Use for x1 Limited Time Case coinboost: Use for 30 minutes of x2 Coin Boost

Expired Basketball Legends Codes

SPOOKY

JANUARY

JOLLY

60KLIKES

70KLIKES

80KLIKES

Related: All NBA 2K24 MyTEAM Locker Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Basketball Legends

To redeem codes in Basketball Legends, follow our instructions below:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Open Basketball Legends in Roblox. Click the golden star Codes icon on the left side to open the code redemption box. Enter the code into the text field. Press Claim and get the rewards.

If you want to redeem more codes for exciting rewards in other games, you can look at our Death Ball Codes and Astro Renaissance Codes articles to find them!