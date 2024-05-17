Official Brawl Stars art
Brawl Stars Creator Codes (May 2024)

If you want to earn special rewards while helping your favorite creators, use Brawl Stars creator codes. These codes allow you to support content creators every time you make an in-game purchase, and you get rewarded with goodies and special invite rooms in return.

All Brawl Stars Creator Codes List

  • akari
  • alvaro845
  • amie
  • anikilo
  • ark
  • artube
  • ashbs
  • ashtax
  • aj
  • aurum
  • axael
  • bangskot
  • bash
  • bbok
  • beak
  • bigspin
  • bigvale
  • bisect
  • brad
  • brocast
  • brunoclash
  • bucanero
  • buf
  • brawlify
  • carbonfin
  • chiefavalon
  • clash champs
  • clashdicas
  • clashgames
  • coltonw83
  • consty
  • corrupt
  • cosmic
  • cos
  • cptnben
  • crux
  • cwa
  • cwc
  • deckshop
  • decow
  • destro
  • drekzenn
  • echo
  • elchiki
  • eric
  • ewe
  • ferre
  • flobby
  • fullfrontage
  • galadon
  • gizmo
  • godson
  • gouloulou
  • grax
  • guzzo
  • heybrother
  • itzu
  • jojonas
  • joe
  • jsgod
  • juno
  • june
  • kairos
  • kfc
  • kiokio
  • kius
  • klaus
  • ladyb
  • landi
  • lex
  • lightpollux
  • lukas
  • malcaide
  • maxi
  • manerv
  • molt
  • morte
  • mbf
  • moose
  • ninja
  • nana
  • nat
  • naxiva
  • nery
  • noobs
  • nyte
  • oj
  • optimus
  • ouah
  • owl
  • oyungemisi
  • pitbullfera
  • puuki
  • pat
  • radical
  • ray
  • rey
  • romain
  • royaleapi
  • rozetmen
  • ruruglou
  • shelbi
  • sidekick
  • sirtag
  • sitrox
  • skullcrusher
  • soking
  • spanser
  • spartafail
  • spuik
  • starlist
  • stats
  • sumit007
  • surgicalgoblin
  • suzie
  • thechicken
  • thehuntah
  • trymacs
  • vinho
  • cauemp
  • withzack
  • wonderbrad
  • yde
  • yosorick
  • zmot
  • zsomac

How to Activate Creator Codes in Brawl Stars

To activate Brawl Stars creator codes (available on Google Play and App Store), follow our easy guide below:

  1. Open Brawl Stars on your device.
  2. Finish the tutorial.
  3. Win one game to unlock the Shop.
  4. Press the Shop icon on the left side.
  5. Enter the creator code into the text field.
  6. Hit Enter Code, and you’re all done!

If you want to check out more mobile games with freebies, don’t skip our Solo Leveling Arise Codes and Monster Never Cry Codes articles, too!

