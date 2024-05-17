Brawl Stars Creator Codes (May 2024)

Updated May 17, 2024 Checked for more codes!

If you want to earn special rewards while helping your favorite creators, use Brawl Stars creator codes. These codes allow you to support content creators every time you make an in-game purchase, and you get rewarded with goodies and special invite rooms in return.

All Brawl Stars Creator Codes List

akari

alvaro845

amie

anikilo

ark

artube

ashbs

ashtax

aj

aurum

axael

bangskot

bash

bbok

beak

bigspin

bigvale

bisect

brad

brocast

brunoclash

bucanero

buf

brawlify

carbonfin

chiefavalon

clash champs

clashdicas

clashgames

coltonw83

consty

corrupt

cosmic

cos

cptnben

crux

cwa

cwc

deckshop

decow

destro

drekzenn

echo

elchiki

eric

ewe

ferre

flobby

fullfrontage

galadon

gizmo

godson

gouloulou

grax

guzzo

heybrother

itzu

jojonas

joe

jsgod

juno

june

kairos

kfc

kiokio

kius

klaus

ladyb

landi

lex

lightpollux

lukas

malcaide

maxi

manerv

molt

morte

mbf

moose

ninja

nana

nat

naxiva

nery

noobs

nyte

oj

optimus

ouah

owl

oyungemisi

pitbullfera

puuki

pat

radical

ray

rey

romain

royaleapi

rozetmen

ruruglou

shelbi

sidekick

sirtag

sitrox

skullcrusher

soking

spanser

spartafail

spuik

starlist

stats

sumit007

surgicalgoblin

suzie

thechicken

thehuntah

trymacs

vinho

cauemp

withzack

wonderbrad

yde

yosorick

zmot

zsomac

How to Activate Creator Codes in Brawl Stars

To activate Brawl Stars creator codes (available on Google Play and App Store), follow our easy guide below:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Open Brawl Stars on your device. Finish the tutorial. Win one game to unlock the Shop. Press the Shop icon on the left side. Enter the creator code into the text field. Hit Enter Code, and you’re all done!

