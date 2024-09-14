NFL Universe Football Codes (September 2024)

Updated September 14, 2024 Added the newest code!

Do you have a tactical mind and a flair for the dramatic on the field? NFL Universe Football has landed on Roblox and has had a major overhaul for the sports fans out there! No one can come close to being the GOAT like Brady, but you sure can try! Claiming these codes can help you in your adventure to becoming a Hall of Famer!



Codes for NFL Universe Football will give you valuable skins and resources, such as Coins, so you can make your team look unique and stand out from the rest of the teams on the field.

UNIVERSEFOOTBALL2024: Usefor 10k Coins (New)

FIREWORKS2024

SEASON8

SEASON7

EASTER2024

SuperBowlLVIII

200KG

110KLIKES

JanuaryNewsletter

CARTER

UF100M

Happy2024

E72B01

90KLIKES

HOLIDAY2023

SEASON5

85KLIKES

E38A8D

BLUEPROWLERS

EPICSOTM

GREENPROWLERS

438B50

2E1BD8

CYBERMONDAY2023

BlackFriday

70KLIKES

THANKSGIVING2023

DEVIOUSYELLOWGLOVES

60MILVISITS

FREECOINS123

DEVIOUSPINKVISOR

DEVIOUSPINKGLOVES

50KLIKES

SportsEquinox

40KPLAYERS

SKULLBALL

PUMPKINBALL

100KFAVS

40KLIKES

35K

DEVIOUSORANGEGLOVES

100K

30KLIKES

FreeCoinz

Jvidyn

fireworks

weloveboosts

JuneOfBlacid

PLZSTOPCHEATING

LFGCHAMPS

10MILVISITS

JUNETEENTH

FATHERSDAY2023

9MILVISITS

10KLIKES

4000PLAYERS

3KLIKES

1MILVISITS

3KPLAYERS

750KVISITS

2KLIKES

500KVISITS

2000PLAYERS

FREERELEASE

1KLIKES

15KMEMBERS

BETA

Follow our simple steps below to redeem NFL Universe Football codes:

Open NFL Universe Football on Roblox.

Click the shop tab at the bottom of the screen.

at the bottom of the screen. Add the code to the INSERT CODE HERE box.

box. Claim your free reward.

The best way to find codes and stay up-to-date with all things UFL Universe Football related would be by following the developers on their social accounts like X @NFLUniverseRBLX, their UFB Discord Server. All of the latest codes are dropped either in their Events tab and as long as you have notifications on you will never miss another code.



If having another social media account is too much effort, just save our page and check back with us often, as we have all the latest codes and the most up-to.date working list for your convenience.

There are several reasons why your NFL Universe Football codes are not working. You will need to have played two hours of the game to claim codes. The code that you are trying to claim is spelled wrong or has an extra symbol in the code. You can just copy and paste the code from our working list, and you will not have to worry about making any mistakes while trying to redeem your freebies.

NFL Universe Football is a Football Simulator experience on Roblox. Build your team from the ground up and take on the rest of the players on your server to see who can make their way to the top of the leaderboards first. Several different modes have been added since the experience launched that give the title more of a polished feel, and there are always people online, so you do not have to struggle to find a match.

There are more Sports Roblox games you can play, and they have codes! Find them in our Head Tap and FUT 24 articles here on The Escapist.

