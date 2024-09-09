Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Image Source: Roblox
Category:
Codes
Video Games

Anime Vanguards Codes (September 2024)

Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
|

Published: Sep 8, 2024 11:04 pm

Updated: Sept. 9, 2024

Added two new codes!

Recommended Videos

Roblox is the gift that just keeps on giving, and Anime Vanguards just so happens to be one of the better tower defense-style games on the platform that also features your favorite anime characters. To help give you a good start to your journey, here’s a complete list of all redeemable codes in Anime Vanguards.

Table of contents

All Anime Vanguards Codes

Anime Vanguards Codes (Working)

  • RELEASE: 500 Gems, 1,000 Gold (New)
  • DELAY: 500 Gems, 3 Super Stat Chips (New)

Anime Vanguards Codes (Expired)

At the time of writing, there are no expired codes in Anime Vanguards, as all of the ones listed in the Working section are still available. That being said, you’ll definitely want to be quick in redeeming them, and we’ll update this section as codes expire.

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Vanguards

Redeeming your codes in Anime Vanguards is really simple; here’s the step-by-step process:

  1. Load up the game and get into the lobby.
  2. Click on the Codes section on the corner of your screen.
  3. Enter any of the working codes and hit Enter.
  4. The rewards will get added to your account automatically.

And that’s all there is to it. That does it for our list of codes in Anime Vanguards. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, as well as our Roblox coverage including the best themes in Dress to Impress, and how to farm money quickly in that game.

Post Tag:
Anime Vanguards
Roblox
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing is a History undergrad from the National University of Singapore. She started playing video games in 1996 when her dad introduced her to Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, and Resident Evil -- and the rest, as they say, is history. When she's not obsessing over Elden Ring and Dark Souls lore theories, you can find her singing along loudly and badly to Taylor Swift's latest bops. Formerly the Reviews Editor at Twinfinite, she joined the Escapist team in 2024. You can reach her at [email protected].
twitter facebook