Anime Vanguards Codes (September 2024)

Roblox is the gift that just keeps on giving, and Anime Vanguards just so happens to be one of the better tower defense-style games on the platform that also features your favorite anime characters. To help give you a good start to your journey, here’s a complete list of all redeemable codes in Anime Vanguards.

All Anime Vanguards Codes

Anime Vanguards Codes (Working)

RELEASE: 500 Gems, 1,000 Gold (New)

500 Gems, 1,000 Gold DELAY: 500 Gems, 3 Super Stat Chips (New)

Anime Vanguards Codes (Expired)

At the time of writing, there are no expired codes in Anime Vanguards, as all of the ones listed in the Working section are still available. That being said, you’ll definitely want to be quick in redeeming them, and we’ll update this section as codes expire.

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Vanguards

Redeeming your codes in Anime Vanguards is really simple; here’s the step-by-step process:

Load up the game and get into the lobby. Click on the Codes section on the corner of your screen. Enter any of the working codes and hit Enter. The rewards will get added to your account automatically.

And that's all there is to it. That does it for our list of codes in Anime Vanguards.

