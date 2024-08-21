How To Get More Money in Dress to Impress

Dress to Impress is taking the world by storm with its addictive competitive fashion shows, fueled by plenty of options for clothing, accessories, and pose packs. But to get the perfect outfit in Dress to Impress you’ll need money.

How Does Money Work in Dress to Impress? Answered

In Dress to Impress, money is free in-game currency which is used to purchase new items in the Dressing Room. When trying to equip an item a player doesn’t yet have access to, they’ll get a pop-up message asking if they want to purchase it for a certain asking price. Money is a completely separate currency from VIP or Robucks, and, as such, has no real-world monetary value attached.

Players will need to grind for Money quite a bit to consistently purchase the items they need to create outfits for themes.

How To Earn Money in Dress To Impress

Money is earned through gameplay in Dress to Impress and appears as two different items. There are Common Cash items (which appear as pink) and Gold Cash items. Gold is rarer and worth more. Common Money pickups will grant players between $1 and $3, whereas Gold Money is worth between $15 and $25.

The most straightforward way to earn money is to walk over floating stacks of Money pickups to collect them. Money in Dress to Impress (DTI) can be found scattered around the Dressing Room during games. There are 24 locations where these will spawn. 12 of these spawn locations are within the normal Dressing Room, and the other half spawn in the VIP area.

Players can also earn Money by finding cash drops in the Lobby. This is the area players spawn after voting is completed as they wait for the next theme to be assigned. There are also money spawns at the end of Parkour courses. To earn the most Money possible, it’s worth completing the jump puzzles the Parkour courses provide. Players who go after every cash drop in the Lobby and Parkour can earn up to 16 cash drops.

It is also important to note that Pink Cash and Golden Cash each have a 60-second respawn timer, so players who farm effectively can earn money from the same spawn location several times within one match. Money is also awarded to players who are within the top three Star earners within matches based on their performance, so always go for that platform.

Dress to Impress is available to play now.

