Dress to Impress (DTI) is all about being the baddest babe on stage. And with long nails, you can almost guarantee those five stars. Here’s how to get long nails in Dress to Impress (DTI).

How to Get Long and Baddie Nails in Dress to Impress (DTI)

Dress to Impress has you craft outfits according to themes within a time limit. But long nails go with all the themes in Dress to Impress. And, fortunately, getting long nails is pretty straightforward.

Once you’re let loose to pick your outfits, make your way to the salon and turn left. You’ll see Lana sitting in the corner. But don’t talk to her. Instead, approach the wall behind her and select the pink cursive phrase ‘Be Positive’. Doing this will cause a prompt to appear that says, ‘Put On’. Click on this bubble and you’ll get the standard preview for nails. But now you’ll finally have long nails in Dress to Impress (DTI).

Just ignore all those creepy “Missing” posters that are behind Lana. Who’s totally innocent, by the way. Or ignore her entirely by using our codes to get the best fashion unlocked instead.

How to Get Baddie Nails in Dress to Impress (DTI)

If long nails just aren’t cutting it for you, your next longest options are Baddie nails. To get Baddie Nails, you’ll need to follow the same prompts for long nails and get to the preview window.

Unlike the standard preview window you get from speaking to Lana, you’ll see that the “Be Positive” preview window has a circular icon with a dress to the left side of the color selector. Click on this dress and you’ll automatically have Baddie nails. These nails, just like long and standard nails, can be color customized and outfitted with patterns. The only difference is that they’re several inches long.

The only downside to baddie nails is that they’ll clip through your hips and legs, so pick poses that display them well. A classic pose 28 is always a great go to.

Dress to Impress is available to play now on Roblox.

