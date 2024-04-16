All Berry Avenue Codes (April 2024)

In the Roblox Berry Avenue experience, your imagination limits what you can do or be. Do you want to be a writer, a student, or an animatronic from Five Nights at Freddy’s? Everything is possible. Though, let’s be honest. We’re all just using it to dress up our avatars as cute as possible. With these Berry Avenue RP codes, you can add dozens of new accessories to your avatar’s wardrobe.

All Berry Avenue RP Codes List

Berry Avenue RP Codes (Working)

Head Slime Pet – 6909081094 ( New )

– 6909081094 ( ) Cardboard Dragon Tail – 973731735

– 973731735 Watching Longsleeve – 5829305497

– 5829305497 Galactic Space Addidas Hoodie – 706742802

– 706742802 Blue Prankster Face Hoodie – 1004377322

– 1004377322 Kawaii Sunhat (Lace) – 5830798662

– 5830798662 Highlights Hood – 4665360748

– 4665360748 Scoops Ahoy hat – 3381456332

– 3381456332 Blackwidow’s Batons – 2988778517

– 2988778517 Blonde Action Ponytail – 398673196

– 398673196 Rainbow Winds of Imagination – 2261475708

– 2261475708 Lavender Updo hairstyle – 451220849

– 451220849 Cute Kitty Bandage – 5703030397

– 5703030397 Royal Party Hat – 2906906446

– 2906906446 Festive Winter Shades – 562258641

– 562258641 Ghidorah’s Wings – 3302590751

– 3302590751 Head Slime Hat – 6909081094

– 6909081094 True Blue Hair – 451221329

– 451221329 Belle Of Belfast Long Red Hair – 2956239660

– 2956239660 Light Brown Ethereal Hairstyle – 5945436918

– 5945436918 Lavender Updo – 451220849

– 451220849 Butterfly Hat – 4849184439

– 4849184439 Big Grin – 7987180607

– 7987180607 Super Super Happy Face – 494291269

– 494291269 Flower Clip – 1005840850

– 1005840850 Big Glasses – 11599231787

– 11599231787 Pink Top – 12747063945

– 12747063945 Black Hairstyle with Ponytail and Bangs – 12820538476

– 12820538476 Jordan 23 black and green outfit – 6028069475

– 6028069475 Black training bra and orange shorts – 6048064692

– 6048064692 Red punk girl outfit – 6702321297

– 6702321297 Black punk girl outfit – 6935621784

– 6935621784 Orange Baddie outfit – 8065738784

– 8065738784 Red Leopard Print Outfit – 10116362781

– 10116362781 Lilac Loungewear outfit – 10252227113

– 10252227113 Pink Nike Jumpsuit – 10768966726

– 10768966726 Beautiful Face – 12814583904

– 12814583904 Spiderman Sweatshirt and Pants – 10913789630

– 10913789630 Star Hair Clip – 13472715951

– 13472715951 Axolotl Pink Pacifier – 11085620776

– 11085620776 Axolotl Blue Pacifier – 11095198309

– 11095198309 Bear Pacifier – 11771034304

– 11771034304 Black Heart Pacifier – 11804408815

– 11804408815 Frog Pacifier – 11095227524

– 11095227524 Heart Hair Clips – 13173433386

– 13173433386 Money – 12788134495

– 12788134495 Necklace With Hearts and Pearls – 6202805550

– 6202805550 Pink Pacifier – 11251388730

– 11251388730 Realistic ears with stud earrings – 8780017969

– 8780017969 Purple Pacifier – 11436322613

– 11436322613 Unicorn Pacifier – 11712511561

– 11712511561 White Bag – 5508770029

– 5508770029 White Purse – 6238414257

– 6238414257 White Shorts – 9130631127

– 9130631127 Yellow Pacifier – 11436404858

Berry Avenue RP Codes (Expired)

‘Tis The Season to be Jolly

Aesthetic Anime Pink

Aesthetic Beach

Aesthetic Leopard

Aesthetic Pastel Girl

Airplanes & Cars

Baby Carousel

Baby Seal

Blue Anime Girl

Blueberries

Blue Flowers

Blue Pixel Sky

Blue Sky & Flower

Blue Wolf

Cat Christmas Cookies

Christmas Anime Girl

Christmas Pattern

Clouds & Stars

Cry Baby Art

Cute Milk Pink

Flowers and Books

Fresh Cut Christmas Trees

Headless Pacifier

How to Redeem Codes in Berry Avenue RP

Berry Avenue is always blessing us with new accessories. To take advantage of these codes, you just need to follow the instructions below.

Launch Berry Avenue RP on Roblox.

Select the avatar icon on the right side of the screen. Next, select the menu button that pops up in the top left corner of the menu.

From the drop-down menu, select equipped. In the next menu, you’ll see a green cross labeled IMPORT ID. Press this button. In the box that appears, enter any of the active codes above. Press enter. Enjoy your new accessories and outfits!

