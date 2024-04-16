All Berry Avenue Codes (April 2024)

In the Roblox Berry Avenue experience, your imagination limits what you can do or be. Do you want to be a writer, a student, or an animatronic from Five Nights at Freddy’s? Everything is possible. Though, let’s be honest. We’re all just using it to dress up our avatars as cute as possible. With these Berry Avenue RP codes, you can add dozens of new accessories to your avatar’s wardrobe.
All Berry Avenue RP Codes List
Berry Avenue RP Codes (Working)
- Head Slime Pet – 6909081094 (New)
- Cardboard Dragon Tail – 973731735
- Watching Longsleeve – 5829305497
- Galactic Space Addidas Hoodie – 706742802
- Blue Prankster Face Hoodie – 1004377322
- Kawaii Sunhat (Lace) – 5830798662
- Highlights Hood – 4665360748
- Scoops Ahoy hat – 3381456332
- Blackwidow’s Batons – 2988778517
- Blonde Action Ponytail – 398673196
- Rainbow Winds of Imagination – 2261475708
- Lavender Updo hairstyle – 451220849
- Cute Kitty Bandage – 5703030397
- Royal Party Hat – 2906906446
- Festive Winter Shades – 562258641
- Ghidorah’s Wings – 3302590751
- Head Slime Hat – 6909081094
- True Blue Hair – 451221329
- Belle Of Belfast Long Red Hair – 2956239660
- Light Brown Ethereal Hairstyle – 5945436918
- Lavender Updo – 451220849
- Butterfly Hat – 4849184439
- Big Grin – 7987180607
- Super Super Happy Face – 494291269
- Flower Clip – 1005840850
- Big Glasses – 11599231787
- Pink Top – 12747063945
- Black Hairstyle with Ponytail and Bangs – 12820538476
- Jordan 23 black and green outfit – 6028069475
- Black training bra and orange shorts – 6048064692
- Red punk girl outfit – 6702321297
- Black punk girl outfit – 6935621784
- Orange Baddie outfit – 8065738784
- Red Leopard Print Outfit – 10116362781
- Lilac Loungewear outfit – 10252227113
- Pink Nike Jumpsuit – 10768966726
- Beautiful Face – 12814583904
- Spiderman Sweatshirt and Pants – 10913789630
- Star Hair Clip – 13472715951
- Axolotl Pink Pacifier – 11085620776
- Axolotl Blue Pacifier – 11095198309
- Bear Pacifier – 11771034304
- Black Heart Pacifier – 11804408815
- Frog Pacifier – 11095227524
- Heart Hair Clips – 13173433386
- Money – 12788134495
- Necklace With Hearts and Pearls – 6202805550
- Pink Pacifier – 11251388730
- Realistic ears with stud earrings – 8780017969
- Purple Pacifier – 11436322613
- Unicorn Pacifier – 11712511561
- White Bag – 5508770029
- White Purse – 6238414257
- White Shorts – 9130631127
- Yellow Pacifier – 11436404858
Berry Avenue RP Codes (Expired)
- ‘Tis The Season to be Jolly
- Aesthetic Anime Pink
- Aesthetic Beach
- Aesthetic Leopard
- Aesthetic Pastel Girl
- Airplanes & Cars
- Baby Carousel
- Baby Seal
- Blue Anime Girl
- Blueberries
- Blue Flowers
- Blue Pixel Sky
- Blue Sky & Flower
- Blue Wolf
- Cat Christmas Cookies
- Christmas Anime Girl
- Christmas Pattern
- Clouds & Stars
- Cry Baby Art
- Cute Milk Pink
- Flowers and Books
- Fresh Cut Christmas Trees
- Headless Pacifier
How to Redeem Codes in Berry Avenue RP
Berry Avenue is always blessing us with new accessories. To take advantage of these codes, you just need to follow the instructions below.
- Launch Berry Avenue RP on Roblox.
- Select the avatar icon on the right side of the screen.
- Next, select the menu button that pops up in the top left corner of the menu.
- From the drop-down menu, select equipped.
- In the next menu, you’ll see a green cross labeled IMPORT ID. Press this button.
- In the box that appears, enter any of the active codes above.
- Press enter.
- Enjoy your new accessories and outfits!
