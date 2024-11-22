Forgot password
Anime Realms Codes [RELEASE] (November 2024)

Never say no to free gems!
Aleksa Stojković
|

Published: Nov 22, 2024 06:39 pm

Updated: November 22, 2024

We checked for codes.

Stuck with a garbage trait on your strongest unit, or maybe your best unit is just legendary? Well, you can fix either of those problems with the resources you get by redeeming the Anime Realms codes we listed below! Also, bookmark this page so you always have the most up-to-date list of codes at your disposal.

All Anime Realms Codes List

Active Anime Realms Codes

  • Release: Use for 500 Gems (New)
  • Delay: Use for 500 Gems (New)
  • EarlyAccess: Use for 500 Gems (New)
  • EarlyAccessDelay: Use for 500 Gems (New)

Expired Anime Realms Codes

  • There are currently no expired codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Realms

Player redeeming codes in the Anime Realms Roblox experience
Screenshot by Escapist

To redeem codes in Anime Realms, follow these steps:

  1. Open Anime Realms on Roblox.
  2. Find and approach the Codes statue in the plaza.
  3. Type or paste your code into the input field.
  4. Click Redeem to claim the code and get the freebies.

To get a headstart in other popular TD experiences on Roblox, check out our lists of Anime Vanguards codes and Anime Defenders codes.

Aleksa is the go-to guy for everything Roblox-related on Escapist. He mostly covers RPG and TD experiences, such as Type Soul, Anime Vanguards, and Fisch. However, if there is a new gacha releasing, he'll pick it up just to do something on his second monitor while scrolling Instagram reels on his main one.