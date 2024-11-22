Anime Realms Codes [RELEASE] (November 2024)

Updated: November 22, 2024 We checked for codes.

Recommended Videos

Stuck with a garbage trait on your strongest unit, or maybe your best unit is just legendary? Well, you can fix either of those problems with the resources you get by redeeming the Anime Realms codes we listed below! Also, bookmark this page so you always have the most up-to-date list of codes at your disposal.

All Anime Realms Codes List

Active Anime Realms Codes

Release : Use for 500 Gems (New)

: Use for 500 Gems Delay : Use for 500 Gems (New)

: Use for 500 Gems EarlyAccess : Use for 500 Gems (New)

: Use for 500 Gems EarlyAccessDelay: Use for 500 Gems (New)

Expired Anime Realms Codes

There are currently no expired codes.

Related: Anime Reborn Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Realms

Screenshot by Escapist

To redeem codes in Anime Realms, follow these steps:

Open Anime Realms on Roblox. Find and approach the Codes statue in the plaza. Type or paste your code into the input field. Click Redeem to claim the code and get the freebies.

To get a headstart in other popular TD experiences on Roblox, check out our lists of Anime Vanguards codes and Anime Defenders codes.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy