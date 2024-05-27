Anime Defenders Codes (May 2024)

Updated May 27, 2024
Deploy your favorite heroes to defend the borders from enemies in Anime Defenders. Summon the greatest anime fighters and level up to unlock all slots before you enter the infinite mode. If you want to own the best units, use Anime Defenders codes to obtain Gems.
All Anime Defenders Codes List
Active Anime Defenders Codes
- adontop: Use for x250 Gems (New)
- subcool: Use for x50 Gems
- sub2toadboigaming: Use for x50 Gems
- sub2mozking: Use for x50 Gems
- sub2karizmaqt: Use for x50 Gems
- sub2jonaslyz: Use for x50 Gems
- sub2riktime: Use for x50 Gems
- sub2nagblox: Use for x50 Gems
How to Redeem Codes in Anime Defenders
Follow the steps below to redeem Anime Defenders codes properly:
- Launch Anime Defenders in Roblox
- Press the three dots icon in the upper-left corner to open the menu.
- Click on the Codes tab to open the redemption box.
- Enter the code into the text box.
- Hit Redeem to claim the reward.
