Anime Defenders Codes (May 2024)

Deploy your favorite heroes to defend the borders from enemies in Anime Defenders. Summon the greatest anime fighters and level up to unlock all slots before you enter the infinite mode. If you want to own the best units, use Anime Defenders codes to obtain Gems.

All Anime Defenders Codes List

Active Anime Defenders Codes

adontop : Use for x250 Gems (New)

: Use for x250 Gems subcool : Use for x50 Gems

: Use for x50 Gems sub2toadboigaming : Use for x50 Gems

: Use for x50 Gems sub2mozking : Use for x50 Gems

: Use for x50 Gems sub2karizmaqt : Use for x50 Gems

: Use for x50 Gems sub2jonaslyz : Use for x50 Gems

: Use for x50 Gems sub2riktime : Use for x50 Gems

: Use for x50 Gems sub2nagblox: Use for x50 Gems

Expired Anime Defenders Codes show more release2024 show less

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Defenders

Follow the steps below to redeem Anime Defenders codes properly:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Launch Anime Defenders in Roblox Press the three dots icon in the upper-left corner to open the menu. Click on the Codes tab to open the redemption box. Enter the code into the text box. Hit Redeem to claim the reward.

