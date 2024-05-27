Official artwork for Anime Defenders.
Image via Small World Games x Anime Defenders
Codes

Anime Defenders Codes (May 2024)

Image of Ana Mitic
Ana Mitic
|
Published: May 27, 2024 05:35 am

Updated May 27, 2024

We added the latest codes!

Deploy your favorite heroes to defend the borders from enemies in Anime Defenders. Summon the greatest anime fighters and level up to unlock all slots before you enter the infinite mode. If you want to own the best units, use Anime Defenders codes to obtain Gems.

All Anime Defenders Codes List

Active Anime Defenders Codes

  • adontop: Use for x250 Gems (New)
  • subcool: Use for x50 Gems
  • sub2toadboigaming: Use for x50 Gems
  • sub2mozking: Use for x50 Gems
  • sub2karizmaqt: Use for x50 Gems
  • sub2jonaslyz: Use for x50 Gems
  • sub2riktime: Use for x50 Gems
  • sub2nagblox: Use for x50 Gems

Expired Anime Defenders Codes

  • release2024

Related: Anime Fortress Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Defenders

Follow the steps below to redeem Anime Defenders codes properly: 

How to redeem codes in Anime Defenders.
Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Launch Anime Defenders in Roblox
  2. Press the three dots icon in the upper-left corner to open the menu.
  3. Click on the Codes tab to open the redemption box.
  4. Enter the code into the text box.
  5. Hit Redeem to claim the reward.

You can also take a look at our Anime Realms Simulator Codes and Anime Quest Codes articles to discover more redeemable freebies.

