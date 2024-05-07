Anime Quest Codes (May 2024)

Updated: May 7, 2024 Looked for new codes!

Enough with the power scalers on X and TikTok. It’s time to settle it once and for all. Could Ultra Instinct Goku defeat 9 Fingers Sukuna? Could Deku, with his every quirk, overcome Saitama? One way to find out, and that’s with Anime Quest codes!

All Anime Quest Codes List

Anime Quest Codes (Working)

!BugFixes : Use for Ability Spins

: Use for Ability Spins !BerryNiceShutdowns : Use for Ability Spins

: Use for Ability Spins !DoubleEXP : Use for Double XP

: Use for Double XP !Release : Use for Ability Spins

: Use for Ability Spins !SubToOminousNebula: Use for Double Mastery, Double Cash, and Double XP

Anime Quest Codes (Expired)

There are currently no expired Anime Quest codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Quest

To redeem Anime Quest codes, follow our easy guide below:

Open Anime Quest on Roblox. Press the CODES button above your HP bar. Enter the code in the pop-up text box. Hit Submit and enjoy your freebies!

