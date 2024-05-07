Anime Quest Official Art
Image via RebornSama's Games
Anime Quest Codes (May 2024)

Published: May 7, 2024 09:15 am

Updated: May 7, 2024

Looked for new codes!

Enough with the power scalers on X and TikTok. It’s time to settle it once and for all. Could Ultra Instinct Goku defeat 9 Fingers Sukuna? Could Deku, with his every quirk, overcome Saitama? One way to find out, and that’s with Anime Quest codes!

All Anime Quest Codes List

Anime Quest Codes (Working)

  • !BugFixes: Use for Ability Spins
  • !BerryNiceShutdowns: Use for Ability Spins
  • !DoubleEXP: Use for Double XP
  • !Release: Use for Ability Spins
  • !SubToOminousNebula: Use for Double Mastery, Double Cash, and Double XP

Anime Quest Codes (Expired)

  • There are currently no expired Anime Quest codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Quest

To redeem Anime Quest codes, follow our easy guide below:

Anime Quest How to redeem codes
Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Open Anime Quest on Roblox.
  2. Press the CODES button above your HP bar.
  3. Enter the code in the pop-up text box.
  4. Hit Submit and enjoy your freebies!

If you want to play more anime Roblox games with freebies, check out our Demon Piece Codes and Anime Roulette Codes articles, too!

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission.
Danilo Grbovic
Danilo Grbović is an esteemed code writer for GAMURS and a recognized authority in the gaming world. His status as a certified weeb is backed by extensive knowledge and expertise in anime, especially in sourcing codes for Anime Roblox Games with unmatched proficiency. Having honed his skills in gaming to the extent of metaphorically speedrunning Sonic 3 & Knuckles prenatally, he embodies gaming prowess. Known for his insightful commentary on Silent Hill 3 and Nier Replicant, his opinions are valued by gamers who appreciate depth and nuance.