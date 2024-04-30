Button Simulator Mania Codes (April 2024)

Updated April 30, 2024 We looked for more codes!

Button Simulator Mania is a simple yet captivating Roblox game that pushes all the right ones. Stepping on the buttons is highly addictive, and it’s also necessary to unlock new maps and certain features. You can also reach your goals faster by redeeming Button Simulator Mania codes.

All Button Simulator Mania Codes List

Active Button Simulator Mania Codes

EventWorld : Use for x2 2x Gems

: Use for x2 2x Gems IHATEBUGS : Use for x1 2x Stats, x1 2x Tokens, and x1 2x Gems

: Use for x1 2x Stats, x1 2x Tokens, and x1 2x Gems 100KVISITS : Use for x1 2x Tokens and x1 2x Stats

: Use for x1 2x Tokens and x1 2x Stats UPDATE2 : Use for x1 2x Tokens

: Use for x1 2x Tokens SorryForMassivesShutdown : Use for x1 2x Tokens

: Use for x1 2x Tokens LookAtMiningArea : Use for x25 Cash

: Use for x25 Cash UPDATE1 : Use for x500 Gems

: Use for x500 Gems SorryForBugs : Use for x100 Gems

: Use for x100 Gems RELEASE: Use for x150 Tokens

Expired Button Simulator Mania Codes

There are no expired Button Simulator Mania codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Button Simulator Mania

Redeeming Button Simulator Mania codes is a simple process that can be done in four simple steps, and here is the tutorial to show you how:

Launch Button Simulator Mania in Roblox. Press the ABX button on the right to open the code redemption box. Enter the code into the text field. Click Redeem and receive the prize.

