Promo image for Button Simulator Mania.
Image via Ghoulax Studio's
Button Simulator Mania Codes (April 2024)

Image of Ana Mitic
Ana Mitic
|
Published: Apr 30, 2024 05:03 am

Updated April 30, 2024

Button Simulator Mania is a simple yet captivating Roblox game that pushes all the right ones. Stepping on the buttons is highly addictive, and it’s also necessary to unlock new maps and certain features. You can also reach your goals faster by redeeming Button Simulator Mania codes. 

All Button Simulator Mania Codes List

Active Button Simulator Mania Codes

  • EventWorld: Use for x2 2x Gems
  • IHATEBUGS: Use for x1 2x Stats, x1 2x Tokens, and x1 2x Gems
  • 100KVISITS: Use for x1 2x Tokens and x1 2x Stats
  • UPDATE2: Use for x1 2x Tokens
  • SorryForMassivesShutdown: Use for x1 2x Tokens
  • LookAtMiningArea: Use for x25 Cash
  • UPDATE1: Use for x500 Gems
  • SorryForBugs: Use for x100 Gems
  • RELEASE: Use for x150 Tokens

Expired Button Simulator Mania Codes

  • There are no expired Button Simulator Mania codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Button Simulator Mania

Redeeming Button Simulator Mania codes is a simple process that can be done in four simple steps, and here is the tutorial to show you how:

How to redeem codes in Button Simulator Mania.
Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Launch Button Simulator Mania in Roblox.
  2. Press the ABX button on the right to open the code redemption box.
  3. Enter the code into the text field.
  4. Click Redeem and receive the prize.

Feel free to take a look at our lists of Bodybuilder Simulator codes and Forklift Simulator codes as well and claim more useful goodies in those popular titles!

Ana Mitic
Ana Mitic, a seasoned code writer for GAMURS, blends her deep-rooted passion for gaming with her professional expertise. With a decade of gaming experience, she specializes in immersive titles like Baldur’s Gate 3 and The Witcher 3. Her fondness for horror games highlights her diverse gaming tastes. Beyond gaming, her life is enriched by her four cats and a fluffy dog, adding a personal touch to her tech-savvy persona.