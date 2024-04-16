Bodybuilder Simulator promo image
Bodybuilder Simulator Codes (April 2024)

Who could have guessed working out could be as easy as clicking the mouse? All you have to do is launch Bodybuilder Simulator and start hitting that button. And, if you want to make your gym experience even smoother, Bodybuilder Simulator codes can help. 

All Bodybuilder Simulator Codes List

 Bodybuilder Simulator Codes (Working)

  • Gym: Use for 3 Cyborg Pets
  • Group: Use for 3 Win Potions and 3 Luck Potions
  • 5NOW: Use for 2 Ice Pets, 3 Luck Potions, and 1 Husky Pet
  • B34CHH: Use for 1 Beach Ball Pet, 3 Luck Potions, and 3 Win Potions
  • Release: Use for 100 Wins and 1 Tiger Pet

 Bodybuilder Simulator Codes (Expired)

  • There are no expired Bodybuilder Simulator codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Bodybuilder Simulator

To redeem Bodybuilder Simulator codes, follow the steps below:

  1. Open Bodybuilder Simulator on Roblox.
  2. Click the Codes button on the right side of the screen.
  3. Insert your code into the Enter code text box.
  4. Press Redeem and have fun with your rewards.

For more free rewards in other Roblox clicker games with a similar theme, check out our articles with Strength Simulator codes and Arcade Punch Simulator codes, too.

