Bodybuilder Simulator Codes (April 2024)

Who could have guessed working out could be as easy as clicking the mouse? All you have to do is launch Bodybuilder Simulator and start hitting that button. And, if you want to make your gym experience even smoother, Bodybuilder Simulator codes can help.

All Bodybuilder Simulator Codes List

Bodybuilder Simulator Codes (Working)

Gym : Use for 3 Cyborg Pets

: Use for 3 Cyborg Pets Group : Use for 3 Win Potions and 3 Luck Potions

: Use for 3 Win Potions and 3 Luck Potions 5NOW : Use for 2 Ice Pets, 3 Luck Potions, and 1 Husky Pet

: Use for 2 Ice Pets, 3 Luck Potions, and 1 Husky Pet B34CHH : Use for 1 Beach Ball Pet, 3 Luck Potions, and 3 Win Potions

: Use for 1 Beach Ball Pet, 3 Luck Potions, and 3 Win Potions Release: Use for 100 Wins and 1 Tiger Pet

Bodybuilder Simulator Codes (Expired)

There are no expired Bodybuilder Simulator codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Bodybuilder Simulator

To redeem Bodybuilder Simulator codes, follow the steps below:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Open Bodybuilder Simulator on Roblox. Click the Codes button on the right side of the screen. Insert your code into the Enter code text box. Press Redeem and have fun with your rewards.

