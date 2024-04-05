Category:
Arcade Punch Simulator Codes (April 2024)

In this fun simulator, you have to train to gain the Strength required to beat the highest score on the Boxing Machine. If you want to skip the grind, consider redeeming Arcade Punching Simulator codes to get Strength, Wins, and other items that will help you become stronger quickly.

All Arcade Punch Simulator Codes List

Arcade Punch Simulator Codes (Working)

  • Release: Use for 1k Strength and 25 Wins
  • 2klikes: Use for 1 Potion Bundle
  • 10klikes: Use for 5 Common, 3 Rare, 2 Epic, 2 Legendary, 1 Mythical, and 1 Special Puzzle Pieces
  • Easter: Use for 500 Easter Strength and 100 Easter Eggs
  • 25klikes: Use for a Got Weight, a Got Belt, 3k Strength, and 100 Wins

Arcade Punch Simulator Codes (Expired)

  • There are currently no expired Arcade Punch Simulator codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Arcade Punch Simulator

Follow the easy steps below to redeem Arcade Punch Simulator codes:

  1. Open Arcade Punch Simulator on Roblox.
  2. Click the Codes button on the right side of the screen.
  3. Enter your code into the text box.
  4. Click Done to get your reward.

If you enjoy Roblox simulator games, check out our Lumberjack Simulator Codes and Mewing Simulator Codes articles to find more freebies!

Arcade Punch Simulator
codes
Roblox
Roblox Codes
