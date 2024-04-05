Arcade Punch Simulator Codes (April 2024)

In this fun simulator, you have to train to gain the Strength required to beat the highest score on the Boxing Machine. If you want to skip the grind, consider redeeming Arcade Punching Simulator codes to get Strength, Wins, and other items that will help you become stronger quickly.

Recommended Videos

All Arcade Punch Simulator Codes List

Arcade Punch Simulator Codes (Working)

Release : Use for 1k Strength and 25 Wins

: Use for 1k Strength and 25 Wins 2klikes : Use for 1 Potion Bundle

: Use for 1 Potion Bundle 10klikes : Use for 5 Common, 3 Rare, 2 Epic, 2 Legendary, 1 Mythical, and 1 Special Puzzle Pieces

: Use for 5 Common, 3 Rare, 2 Epic, 2 Legendary, 1 Mythical, and 1 Special Puzzle Pieces Easter : Use for 500 Easter Strength and 100 Easter Eggs

: Use for 500 Easter Strength and 100 Easter Eggs 25klikes: Use for a Got Weight, a Got Belt, 3k Strength, and 100 Wins

Arcade Punch Simulator Codes (Expired)

There are currently no expired Arcade Punch Simulator codes.

Related: Forklift Simulator Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Arcade Punch Simulator

Follow the easy steps below to redeem Arcade Punch Simulator codes:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Open Arcade Punch Simulator on Roblox. Click the Codes button on the right side of the screen. Enter your code into the text box. Click Done to get your reward.

If you enjoy Roblox simulator games, check out our Lumberjack Simulator Codes and Mewing Simulator Codes articles to find more freebies!

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more