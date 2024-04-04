Category:
Video Games
Mewing Simulator Codes (April 2024)

Kristina Timotic
Published: Apr 4, 2024
Mewing Simulator promo image
Image via kubo + axel x syn

While the premise of this clicker experience is super simple—you click the screen to improve your appearance—doing the same thing for hours can be exhausting. Luckily, Mewing Simulator codes give various Pets and Boosts that can help you become a Gigachad much faster!

All Mewing Simulator Codes List

Mewing Simulator Codes (Working)

  • 10MILVISITS: Use for a 15M Dragon Pet
  • Update3: Use for a Neo Alien Pet
  • 200K: Use for 25,000 Wins and
  • SEEYUH: Use for a Carti Pet
  • TONKA: Use for a Tonka Pet
  • FIVRMOGSYOU: Use for 25,000 Wins
  • BLESSMESYN: Use for 20 minutes of x2 Wins Boost
  • PEAK: Use for 1,000 Wins
  • SYN: Use for 10 minutes of x2 Luck Boost

Mewing Simulator Codes (Expired)

  • There are currently no expired Mewing Simulator codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Mewing Simulator

Follow the steps below to redeem Mewing Simulator codes:

How to redeem codes in Mewing Simulator
Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Open Mewing Simulator on Roblox.
  2. Click the Codes button on the right side of the screen.
  3. Input your code into the text box.
  4. Click Verify to get your free rewards.

For more Roblox simulator fun, read our Forklift Simulator Codes and Coding Simulator Codes articles to find additional codes and redeem them for valuable freebies in a few clicks.

Read Article A Universal Time Codes (April 2024)
A Universal Time gameplay screenshot.
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
A Universal Time Codes (April 2024)
Vuk Vladisavljev Vuk Vladisavljev Apr 4, 2024
Read Article Coin Master: Daily Free Spins & Coin Links (April 2024)
Promo image for Coin Master.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
Coin Master: Daily Free Spins & Coin Links (April 2024)
Ana Mitic Ana Mitic Apr 4, 2024
Read Article Car Crushers 2 Codes (April 2024)
Car Crushers 2 official render
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
Car Crushers 2 Codes (April 2024)
Danilo Grbovic Danilo Grbovic Apr 4, 2024
Kristina Timotic
Kristina Timotic is a Codes Staff Writer who prides herself on her research abilities. No code will remain unredeemed on her watch! When she's not forced to watch Masha and the Bear with her toddler, she enjoys beating her husband in Halo, playing Asterix and Obelix XXL on Nintendo Switch, and watching makeup tutorials on YouTube.