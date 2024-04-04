Mewing Simulator Codes (April 2024)

While the premise of this clicker experience is super simple—you click the screen to improve your appearance—doing the same thing for hours can be exhausting. Luckily, Mewing Simulator codes give various Pets and Boosts that can help you become a Gigachad much faster!

All Mewing Simulator Codes List

Mewing Simulator Codes (Working)

10MILVISITS : Use for a 15M Dragon Pet

: Use for a 15M Dragon Pet Update3 : Use for a Neo Alien Pet

: Use for a Neo Alien Pet 200K : Use for 25,000 Wins and

: Use for 25,000 Wins and SEEYUH : Use for a Carti Pet

: Use for a Carti Pet TONKA : Use for a Tonka Pet

: Use for a Tonka Pet FIVRMOGSYOU : Use for 25,000 Wins

: Use for 25,000 Wins BLESSMESYN : Use for 20 minutes of x2 Wins Boost

: Use for 20 minutes of x2 Wins Boost PEAK : Use for 1,000 Wins

: Use for 1,000 Wins SYN: Use for 10 minutes of x2 Luck Boost

Mewing Simulator Codes (Expired)

There are currently no expired Mewing Simulator codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Mewing Simulator

Follow the steps below to redeem Mewing Simulator codes:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Open Mewing Simulator on Roblox. Click the Codes button on the right side of the screen. Input your code into the text box. Click Verify to get your free rewards.

