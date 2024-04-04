Mewing Simulator Codes (April 2024)

While the premise of this clicker experience is super simple—you click the screen to improve your appearance—doing the same thing for hours can be exhausting. Luckily, Mewing Simulator codes give various Pets and Boosts that can help you become a Gigachad much faster!
All Mewing Simulator Codes List
Mewing Simulator Codes (Working)
- 10MILVISITS: Use for a 15M Dragon Pet
- Update3: Use for a Neo Alien Pet
- 200K: Use for 25,000 Wins and
- SEEYUH: Use for a Carti Pet
- TONKA: Use for a Tonka Pet
- FIVRMOGSYOU: Use for 25,000 Wins
- BLESSMESYN: Use for 20 minutes of x2 Wins Boost
- PEAK: Use for 1,000 Wins
- SYN: Use for 10 minutes of x2 Luck Boost
Mewing Simulator Codes (Expired)
- There are currently no expired Mewing Simulator codes.
How to Redeem Codes in Mewing Simulator
Follow the steps below to redeem Mewing Simulator codes:
- Open Mewing Simulator on Roblox.
- Click the Codes button on the right side of the screen.
- Input your code into the text box.
- Click Verify to get your free rewards.
