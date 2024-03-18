Coding Simulator Codes (March 2024)

If you’d like to become a coder before AI takes over, you can do it on Roblox—become the new Zuckerberg in Coding Simulator. While it’s all easier than in real life, you can still use Coding Simulator codes to get the resources and conquer the programming world without any sweat.

All Coding Simulator Codes List

Coding Simulator Codes (Working)

10KLIKES : Use for a Lizard NFT

: Use for a Lizard NFT 10KGROUPMEMBERS : Use for 5k Diamonds

: Use for 5k Diamonds FREECASH : Use for 1 Luck Multiplier, 1 Diamond Multiplier, and 5k Cash

: Use for 1 Luck Multiplier, 1 Diamond Multiplier, and 5k Cash ilovecodingsimulator : Use for 1 free NFT

: Use for 1 free NFT FREEDIAMONDS: Use for 5k Diamonds

Coding Simulator Codes (Expired)

There are no expired Coding Simulator codes right now.

How to Redeem Codes in Coding Simulator

Redeeming Coding Simulator codes is simple—follow our instructions below:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Run Coding Simulator on Roblox. Click on the blue checkmark button to open the Codes pop-up window. Input a code into the Enter Code field. Click on Submit to get your freebies!

