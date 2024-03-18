Coding Simulator Codes (March 2024)

If you’d like to become a coder before AI takes over, you can do it on Roblox—become the new Zuckerberg in Coding Simulator. While it’s all easier than in real life, you can still use Coding Simulator codes to get the resources and conquer the programming world without any sweat.
Recommended Videos
All Coding Simulator Codes List
Coding Simulator Codes (Working)
- 10KLIKES: Use for a Lizard NFT
- 10KGROUPMEMBERS: Use for 5k Diamonds
- FREECASH: Use for 1 Luck Multiplier, 1 Diamond Multiplier, and 5k Cash
- ilovecodingsimulator: Use for 1 free NFT
- FREEDIAMONDS: Use for 5k Diamonds
Coding Simulator Codes (Expired)
- There are no expired Coding Simulator codes right now.
Related: Car Wash Tycoon Codes
How to Redeem Codes in Coding Simulator
Redeeming Coding Simulator codes is simple—follow our instructions below:
- Run Coding Simulator on Roblox.
- Click on the blue checkmark button to open the Codes pop-up window.
- Input a code into the Enter Code field.
- Click on Submit to get your freebies!
If you’re looking for freebies for other Roblox titles, check out our articles on Burger Stone Tycoon codes and Emergency Hamburg codes, and grab all the free rewards before they expire!