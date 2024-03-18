Car Wash Tycoon Codes (March 2024)

Car Wash Tycoon codes give you Gems, Cash, and other freebies that can help you purchase cleaning machines, gas pumps, tire pumps, and other equipment that will allow you to build your car wash and gas station empire more effortlessly!

All Car Wash Tycoon Codes List

Car Wash Tycoon Codes (Working)

sponge: Use for 5 Gems

Car Wash Tycoon Codes (Expired)

100LIKES

250FAV

RELEASE

How to Redeem Codes in Car Wash Tycoon

Redeeming Car Wash Tycoon codes is easy if you follow the steps below:

Open Car Wash Tycoon on Roblox. Click the Twitter bird button on the right side of the screen. Input a working code into the text box. Click on Redeem to receive freebies.

