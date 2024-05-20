Wuthering Waves Codes (May 2024) – Are There Any?

Updated: May 20, 2024 Checked for codes!

I think we were long overdue for a fantasy gacha game with an amnesiac protagonist. Awaken as the Rover and embark on a tale of pulling for five-stars, simping over characters you realistically shouldn’t, and solving the Laments of the world—all while redeeming Wuthering Waves codes.

All Wuthering Waves Codes List

Wuthering Waves Codes (Working)

There are currently no active Wuthering Waves codes

Wuthering Waves Codes (Expired)

There are currently no expired Wuthering Waves codes

How to Redeem Codes in Wuthering Waves

Image via Kuro Game Studios

As of now, Wuthering Waves is still not released. We will update the article as soon as codes are available and the code redemption system is implemented. However if you want to get free rewards while you wait, you can pre-register on the official website (linked above). We also recommend bookmarking this article to get codes before anyone else.

