genshin impact character battling a creature in a grassy landscape
Image via HoYoverse
Category:
Video Games

All Genshin Impact Codes (April 2024)

Image of Jason Coles
Jason Coles
|
Published: Apr 20, 2024 12:12 pm

Genshin Impact codes are an excellent way to give yourself a little boost in this almighty gacha game, and when you’re saving up all of your Primogems for whatever waifu or husbando you’ve currently got your eyes on, every little helps. So, we’ve got a list of every Genshin Impact code that’s currently active, along with how to redeem them.

Recommended Videos

All Genshin Impact Codes List

There are a fair few codes active at the moment, each of which gives an array of items. The big ones come during the livestreams for the next version, which can only be redeemed for around 24 hours after the livestream itself, which means that none of those are currently active. We’ll add any new ones to our list when we find them though. Here’s the current list of Genshin Impact codes:

  • CA3BLTURGH9D: Use for 60 Primogems and 5 Adventure Experience
  • GGXG689RYDA3: Use for 10,000 Mora, 5 Fine Enhancement Ore, 10 Adventure Experience, 5 Stir-Fried Fish Noodles, and 5 Jueyun Chili Chicken
  • GGXG9VO6967I: Use for 10,000 Mora, 5 Fine Enhancement Ore, 10 Adventure Experience, 5 Stir-Fried Fish Noodles, and 5 Jueyun Chili Chicken
  • BNYP6K5X4HIQ: Use for 10,000 Mora, 5 Fine Enhancement Ore, 10 Adventure Experience, 5 Stir-Fried Fish Noodles, and 5 Jueyun Chili Chicken
  • HOFK9PBK481G: Use for 10,000 Mora, 5 Fine Enhancement Ore, 10 Adventure Experience, 5 Stir-Fried Fish Noodles, 5 Jueyun Chili Chicken
  • YKHC29118G54: Use for 10,000 Mora, 5 Fine Enhancement Ore, 10 Adventure Experience, 5 Stir-Fried Fish Noodles, and 5 Jueyun Chili Chicken
  • NQXAP58F96ED: Use for 10,000 Mora, 5 Fine Enhancement Ore, 10 Adventure Experience, 5 Stir-Fried Fish Noodles, and 5 Jueyun Chili Chicken
  • KAVI6G4PL24E: Use for 10,000 Mora, 5 Fine Enhancement Ore, 10 Adventure Experience, 5 Stir-Fried Fish Noodles, and 5 Jueyun Chili Chicken
  • GENSHINGIFT: Use for 50 Primogems and 3 Hero’s Wit

How To Redeem Codes in Genshin Impact

There are two ways to redeem codes in Genshin Impact. Our preferred way is to head on over to a special code redeem website, log in, and then choose the server you’re redeeming the code for. Copy and paste the code into the “Redemption Code” box, before hitting redeem.

However, you can also do this in the game itself by heading to your settings, then selecting your account, and then selecting the redeem code. Just enter the code there, or paste it if your platform of choice allows you to, and you’ll get the items in your mailbox.

Just keep in mind that either way, you’ll need to have reached Adventure Rank 10 before you can do this.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article What Happens To Unused Pickaxes in Monopoly GO
A header image showing a still from the Galactic Treasures minigame in Monopoly GO as part of an article on all the rewards and milestones in the event.
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
What Happens To Unused Pickaxes in Monopoly GO
Laura Gray Laura Gray Apr 20, 2024
Read Article Monopoly GO Fans Resort To Desperate Measures Amid Insane Low Sticker Odds
Monopoly GO Players Struggle To Get Monopoly Tunes
Category: News
News
Video Games
Video Games
Monopoly GO Fans Resort To Desperate Measures Amid Insane Low Sticker Odds
Laura Gray Laura Gray Apr 20, 2024
Read Article Anime Islands Codes (April 2024)
Anime Islands Official Art
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Anime Islands Codes (April 2024)
Danilo Grbovic Danilo Grbovic Apr 20, 2024
Related Content
Read Article What Happens To Unused Pickaxes in Monopoly GO
A header image showing a still from the Galactic Treasures minigame in Monopoly GO as part of an article on all the rewards and milestones in the event.
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
What Happens To Unused Pickaxes in Monopoly GO
Laura Gray Laura Gray Apr 20, 2024
Read Article Monopoly GO Fans Resort To Desperate Measures Amid Insane Low Sticker Odds
Monopoly GO Players Struggle To Get Monopoly Tunes
Category: News
News
Video Games
Video Games
Monopoly GO Fans Resort To Desperate Measures Amid Insane Low Sticker Odds
Laura Gray Laura Gray Apr 20, 2024
Read Article Anime Islands Codes (April 2024)
Anime Islands Official Art
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Anime Islands Codes (April 2024)
Danilo Grbovic Danilo Grbovic Apr 20, 2024
Author
Jason Coles
Jason has been writing for over four years now, and in that time has wracked up over 50 bylines. Alongside that, he ran The Indie Game Website for a couple of years, and can be regularly found freelancing for websites like IGN, Eurogamer, Dicebreaker, and more. Alongside loving gaming, he also writes about fitness content as he's a qualified personal trainer.