All Genshin Impact Codes (April 2024)

Genshin Impact codes are an excellent way to give yourself a little boost in this almighty gacha game, and when you’re saving up all of your Primogems for whatever waifu or husbando you’ve currently got your eyes on, every little helps. So, we’ve got a list of every Genshin Impact code that’s currently active, along with how to redeem them.

All Genshin Impact Codes List

There are a fair few codes active at the moment, each of which gives an array of items. The big ones come during the livestreams for the next version, which can only be redeemed for around 24 hours after the livestream itself, which means that none of those are currently active. We’ll add any new ones to our list when we find them though. Here’s the current list of Genshin Impact codes:

CA3BLTURGH9D : Use for 60 Primogems and 5 Adventure Experience

: Use for 60 Primogems and 5 Adventure Experience GGXG689RYDA3: Use for 10,000 Mora, 5 Fine Enhancement Ore, 10 Adventure Experience, 5 Stir-Fried Fish Noodles, and 5 Jueyun Chili Chicken

GGXG9VO6967I : Use for 10,000 Mora, 5 Fine Enhancement Ore, 10 Adventure Experience, 5 Stir-Fried Fish Noodles, and 5 Jueyun Chili Chicken

: Use for 10,000 Mora, 5 Fine Enhancement Ore, 10 Adventure Experience, 5 Stir-Fried Fish Noodles, and 5 Jueyun Chili Chicken BNYP6K5X4HIQ : Use for 10,000 Mora, 5 Fine Enhancement Ore, 10 Adventure Experience, 5 Stir-Fried Fish Noodles, and 5 Jueyun Chili Chicken

: Use for 10,000 Mora, 5 Fine Enhancement Ore, 10 Adventure Experience, 5 Stir-Fried Fish Noodles, and 5 Jueyun Chili Chicken HOFK9PBK481G : Use for 10,000 Mora, 5 Fine Enhancement Ore, 10 Adventure Experience, 5 Stir-Fried Fish Noodles, 5 Jueyun Chili Chicken

: Use for 10,000 Mora, 5 Fine Enhancement Ore, 10 Adventure Experience, 5 Stir-Fried Fish Noodles, 5 Jueyun Chili Chicken YKHC29118G54 : Use for 10,000 Mora, 5 Fine Enhancement Ore, 10 Adventure Experience, 5 Stir-Fried Fish Noodles, and 5 Jueyun Chili Chicken

: Use for 10,000 Mora, 5 Fine Enhancement Ore, 10 Adventure Experience, 5 Stir-Fried Fish Noodles, and 5 Jueyun Chili Chicken NQXAP58F96ED : Use for 10,000 Mora, 5 Fine Enhancement Ore, 10 Adventure Experience, 5 Stir-Fried Fish Noodles, and 5 Jueyun Chili Chicken

: Use for 10,000 Mora, 5 Fine Enhancement Ore, 10 Adventure Experience, 5 Stir-Fried Fish Noodles, and 5 Jueyun Chili Chicken KAVI6G4PL24E : Use for 10,000 Mora, 5 Fine Enhancement Ore, 10 Adventure Experience, 5 Stir-Fried Fish Noodles, and 5 Jueyun Chili Chicken

: Use for 10,000 Mora, 5 Fine Enhancement Ore, 10 Adventure Experience, 5 Stir-Fried Fish Noodles, and 5 Jueyun Chili Chicken GENSHINGIFT: Use for 50 Primogems and 3 Hero’s Wit

How To Redeem Codes in Genshin Impact

There are two ways to redeem codes in Genshin Impact. Our preferred way is to head on over to a special code redeem website, log in, and then choose the server you’re redeeming the code for. Copy and paste the code into the “Redemption Code” box, before hitting redeem.

However, you can also do this in the game itself by heading to your settings, then selecting your account, and then selecting the redeem code. Just enter the code there, or paste it if your platform of choice allows you to, and you’ll get the items in your mailbox.

Just keep in mind that either way, you’ll need to have reached Adventure Rank 10 before you can do this.

