Your character’s weight is more than just cosmetic; it’s a statistic that can make or break you. It determines a number of factors, from damage to your carrying capacity. Here’s everything you need to know about how to lose and gain weight in Once Human.

Understanding Weight in Once Human

During your character creation, you can select the weight of your avatar based on their fitness. The first choice is not just about looks—it shapes your starting stats. In Once Human, there are three weight categories, each with its strengths and weaknesses.

Below 65kg: Base Load (Carrying Capacity): 80kg

Melee Attack Speed: +15%

Melee Attack Damage: -10%

Max Stamina: +25 65kg to 85kg: Base Load (Carrying Capacity): 90kg

Torso Damage Reduction: +10%

Stamina Recovery Speed: +20% Above 85kg: Base Load (Carrying Capacity): 100kg

Melee Attack Speed: -20%

Melee Attack Damage: +15%

Rolling Speed: -20%

Weapon Stability: +15

There are low weight options if you want to be quick and nimble, and higher weight options if you want to take hits and deal melee damage to enemies. Balancing this is key to surviving in Once Human‘s post-apocalyptic environment.

How To Gain Weight in Once Human

If you want to lose or gain weight in Once Human, the process is pretty straightforward. Here’s how you can bulk up your character:

Eat Muscle-Building Foods: Certain foods in Once Human are designed to increase your weight. Look for items like french fries and fish and chips. These foods have the Muscle-Building effect, which will gradually increase your character’s weight. Eating Until You’re Stuffed: If you’re consistently eating until you get the stuffed status, you’ll eventually increase your weight. Being stuffed offers certain buffs, like no energy loss and increased stamina or health. Increase Fitness Level: During character creation, you can set a higher fitness level, which will give you a higher initial weight. This is ideal if you want to start strong and bulky right from the get-go.

How To Lose Weight in Once Human

If you find your character getting too sluggish, losing weight is also an option. Here’s how you can slim down:

Eat Foods Causing Gastric Discomfort: Some foods can cause your character to lose weight. Raw meat, spoiled food, and dirty water will give your character Gastric Discomfort, which not only reduces weight but also introduces temporary debuffs through the loss of sanity. Once you reach your desired weight, cure the discomfort with Antibiotics, which you can craft at the Supplies Workbench. Starve Yourself: Allowing your hunger level to hit 0 won’t kill you, but it will cause you to eventually lose weight. It make several days or real-life hours for you to start to see the impact, though. Just like Gastric Distress, starvation causes debuffs like lower carrying capacity and less health. Consume Fat-Burning Foods: There are also foods like Fat-Burning Juice that have the Weight Watching effect. Consuming these will help your character shed those extra pounds without the negative side effects. Respec Fitness Level: If you want a more permanent solution, you can respec your character’s fitness level using the Floor Mirror. This option costs Chrysalis Tokens but allows you to adjust your weight precisely.

Most players will find that a weight between 65kg and 85kg offers the best balance. This range provides good carrying capacity and stamina recovery without sacrificing too much in terms of speed or melee damage. However, the best weight for your character ultimately depends on your preferred playstyle and the challenges you face in Once Human.

Once Human is available to play now.

