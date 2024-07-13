Mushrooms can be quite hard to find, but they’re extremely useful. Here’s how to find mushrooms in Once Human.

Recommended Videos

How to Find Mushrooms in Once Human

Mushrooms, beyond being a quick treat that can restore your sanity, serve one key purpose in Once Human: they’re essential for fertilizer! And finding them can be quite tricky if you don’t know where to look. You won’t find them until you left Dayton Wetlands and made your way into Broken Delta. And once there, you’ll find that mushrooms are in cave systems.

But where are the caves? Is the next question. Fortunately, I’ve found a cave where mushrooms spawn abundantly and you can easily switch worlds to farm them quickly. That cave is at the coordinates (5083, -6902).

Screenshots by The Escapist

Those coordinates will take you to the Teleportation Tower right beside Sunbury Middle School, near the bottom of Broken Delta. Once you’ve teleported in, you’ll find that there’s a drop just to the west of the teleportation tower. Drop down, and you’ll find a pool of water, deer, and mushrooms. Usually between three and four spawns, which is enough to get some seeds off them if you don’t want to keep hunting them down.

Related: How to Find the Sunbury Weapon, Armor, and Mystical Crate in Once Human

Likewise, I highly recommend you go to the back of the cave where you’ll find a gear crate. I got a purple-tier piece of equipment, along with two armor mod parts and an assortment of other items. And perhaps I was just lucky, but I also stumbled across a Morphic-Crate Deviant here, too.

Once you have your mushrooms, be sure to compost your spoiled food and craft fertilizer to make even more of these adorable fungi! That way you won’t have to keep throwing yourself down that hole to gather more.

Once Human is available to play now.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy