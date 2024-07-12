How to Find the Sunbury Weapon, Armor, and Mystical Crate in Once Human

Sunbury might be crawling with thugs with guns, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t worth looting. Here are all the crate locations in Sunbury in Once Human.

How to Find All the Sunbury Crates in Once Human

Sunbury’s well-dominated by the murderous Vulture gang. But don’t let that stop you from getting an assortment of weapons, mods, and blueprint fragments. Here’s how to find the Mystical Crate, Weapon Crate, and Gear Crate in Sunbury in Once Human.

How to Find the Weapon Crate

We’ll be hitting the Sunbury weapon crate in Once Human first because of just how easy it is to find. At least, if you know what building to look in. If you’re coming from the north or east, you’ll enter through the eastern road of Sunbury. Once you’re past the gate, turn left and you’ll see the Central Hospital.

Screenshots by The Escapist

Kill the hostile vultures and head up to the second floor. Take the first left after you reach the second floor and follow the corridor all the way down. In an alcove to your right, you’ll find the weapon crate.

Screenshots by The Escapist

How to Find the Armor Crate

The armor crate will require us to follow the main road through town, towards its western entrance. And while I say that, I don’t really recommend taking the main road as you’ll run into a lot of Vulture Minions with guns.

Screenshots by The Escapist

No matter how you get there, you’re going to want to find the Motel, which is L-shaped. Head into the angled section of the building, which is a parking lot, and head up the stairs near the Urban Food sign.

Screenshots by The Escapist

Immediately to your right will be a door with a Vulture Minion inside. Whack him, then claim the armor chest inside.

How to Find the Mystical Crate

To find the Mystical Crate, head across the street from the motel. You’ll see a large building made of beige and brown stone and red striped awnings, with a chicken fast-food joint across from it to the left. Go behind the building with red awnings.

Screenshots by The Escapist

Look up, and you’ll see that some of the structure has been destroyed. You’ll need to scramble on top of the vending machine then grab the ledge to hoist yourself into the second floor.

Screenshots by The Escapist

This is a really awkward jump, similar to the jump you needed to make to get the Mystical Crate in Sunbury Middle School. I recommend jumping and aiming for the ledge, not the awning, as you’ll likely slide right off. There’s no other way, so keep trying until you succeed.

Once you do, you’ll find yourself in a small room with the Mystical Crate.

Once Human is available to play now.

