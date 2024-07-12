How to Find the Eastern Railway Junction Crates in Once Human

The Broken Delta has plenty of loot, but it’s rarely easy to find! Here are all the crate locations in Eastern Railway Junction in Once Human.

All Crate Locations in Eastern Railway Junction

So, Eastern Railway Junction is a location that can feel massive in Once Human, especially if you’ve constantly got Deviants on your back trying to kill you. There’s a weapon crate, armor crate, and Mystical Crate. Here’s how to find all three.

How to Find the Armor Crate in Eastern Railway Junction

We’ll start off with the easiest one to find! It’s very likely that you approached Eastern Railway junction from the east, passing Silo Sigma or Knight Vehicle Repair. And if so, you’ll very quickly stumble across the location of the armor / gear crate. It’s on top of the yellow train car on the tracks at the coordinates (4561, -5221).

Screenshots by The Escapist

There’s really no confusion with this one. It just happens to be guarded by two larger than usual Deviants, along with half a dozen others.

Screenshots by The Escapist

How to Find the Weapon Crate in Eastern Railyway Junction

The weapon crate isn’t too difficult to find. Simply head to the building beside the track that goes across the bridge. You’ll find a set of stairs, and right up it is the weapon crate! The precise coordinates are (4612, -5080).

Screenshots by The Escapist

This is the most peaceful chest of three to grab, with the least amount of aggressive enemies. Nice! Much better than hunting down the weapon crate in High Banks, right?

How to Find the Mystical Crate in Eastern Railway Junction

The Mystical Crate is tucked away in the covered station on the eastern side of Eastern Railyway Junction. You can find it at the coordinates (4223, -5431). If you found the armor / gear crate earlier and entered the town from the east, then it’s the first track going left.

Screenshots by The Escapist

The Mystical Crate is on top of another train, in an area absolutely choked with Stardust Pollution. But it can be reached by using the stairs near the station’s exit (where the train goes through). Get close to the railing, then jump over it and use V to glide across.

Screenshots by The Escapist

I received 10 Scout Set fragments, which is nice, I guess. It pairs well with the Hearst Industries Mystical Crate, not too far away.

Once Human is available to play.

