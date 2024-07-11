Category:
Video Games
How to Find the Hearst Industries Mystical Crate in Once Human

Daphne Fama
Jul 11, 2024

If you want a brand new bow, you’re going to want to make a beeline to Hearst Industries. Here’s how to find the Hearst Industries Mystical Crate in Once Human.

Here’s How to Get to the Mystical Crate in Hearst Industry

Hearst Industries in Once Human can prove to be quite challenging, especially if you’re in Broken Delta for the first time. There are far more powerful enemies than you might be used to, including several unique Deviants. The half-dozen buildings and extreme verticality of the location don’t help, either.

But finding the Mystical Crate in Hearst Industries is simpler than you might think. You can actually find it without facing off against any of the mini-bosses on the ground floor. To get to the crate, head to the coordinates (6072,-5997), which is located near the massive ramps that lead into a silo. You’ll need to be outside to see these ramps and the elevator, which is wedged between them.

Interact with the elevator, and you’ll soon be on the roof. Here, you’ll find the Mystical Crate, which is guarded (and I use that term loosely), by a jelly-fished headed Deviant. This is the Mother of Life Deviant, and she’s extremely passive. That’s not to say she won’t attack you; she will, but can likely polish her off with a few hits of the bat before she lays a tentacle on you. You can even farm her for a pinch of Stardust and Energy Link, if you like. Though you’ll have a few minutes wait on your hand before she respawns.

Open the Mystical Crate to get the Recurve Bow FRAG. Then, after you’ve done that, take the stairs immediately to the left of the crate and you’ll find a weapon crate at the top. Almost better than the bow, right?

Once Human is available to play now.

Once Human
An editor at The Escapist, Daphne Fama has been in the industry since 2022. She spends an inordinate amount playing games and has a soft spot for horror, FPS, and RPGs. When she’s not gaming, she’s a published author and member of the Horror Writers Association with a novel coming out in 2025. In a previous life, she was an attorney but realized she could be happy instead.