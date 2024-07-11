If you want a brand new Deviant, then you’ll want to jump on this quest. Here’s how to complete A Martial God’s Home in Once Human.

Recommended Videos

How to Express Respect for the Deviant in A Martial God’s Home

After you finish the events with Mary and Claire, you’ll learn of a brand new Deviant in Citrus County. This Deviant is quite peaceful, but it adores cleaning. Sounds like a win to me. To find it, you’ll need to go to the coordinates 5268, -5241.

Screenshots by The Escapist

Once there, you’ll find that there’s a farmhouse with a weeping Deviant inside. Head up the ladder and you’ll find a Deviant sweeping in the corner.

Screenshots by The Escapist Screenshots by The Escapist

Here’s where most people get tripped up. You need to express respect to this Deviant to get a chance to capture it. To do this, you’ll need to equip and use an emote. If you don’t have the ‘Respect’ emote equipped, press ‘I’ to access you inventory. Then, select ‘Cosmetics’ in the top bar on the far right.

You’ll see two new menus, fashion and expression. Select ‘Expression’, then find and equip the ‘Respect’ emote to the hotbar on the right side of the screen.

Screenshots by The Escapist

Exit out of your menu, then press ‘X’ on your keyboard to pull up the menu. Use this expression in front of the Deviant and it will be pleased, turning into a Paper Doll that you can try and capture. Once you succeed, I believe it’s a scripted success, return to Lowe to tell him the good news.

Tips on What to Do Before Leaving Citrus County

Though it’s a good idea to go through the big hole in the second floor, beside the weapon gate, so you can grab the Mystical Crate while you’re here. This Mystical Crate can only be obtained by flying through the ethereal shape that appears close to the roof of the house. You’ll need to keep parkouring and leaping into it until it eventually shapes into a chest.

Another good thing to grab while you’re in Citrus County is the corn in the fields, as it’s a relatively rare resource that’s excellent for fishing.

Once Human is available now.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy