Category:
Video Games
News

Pokemon GO Fans Praise Niantic For Dankest Community Day Meme

Image of Zackerie Fairfax
Zackerie Fairfax
|
Published: Apr 9, 2024 10:54 am
pokemon go bell

Niantic has started teasing the next Community Day event in April, and while the featured Pokemon may not be that exciting, players are praising Pokemon GO for the hilarious timing. Bellsprout may officially be the Flower Pokemon, but on April 20, it should change its title to the Weed Pokemon.

Recommended Videos

420 Bellsprout, Blaze It

On April 8, Niantic posted a Community Day teaser to X (formerly Twitter) that featured a leaf-like arm sticking out from behind a bush. Observant Pokemon fans were quick to point out that the leaf belonged to none other than Bellsprout, the Gen 1 Flower Pokemon.

According to a post from Niantic in March, the next Pokemon GO Community Day is slated for Saturday, April 20. It was brought to light shortly after the Community Day teaser that Bellsrpout is the 69th Pokemon in the National Pokedex. 69 420, for my dankest memers.

I just discovered Bellsprout is #69 and it’s community day is on 4/20
byu/FAmos inpokemongo

It didn’t take long for the realization to spread to Reddit, where user FAmos explained the discovery on the r/PokemonGO subreddit. The post was met with over 400 comments, the vast majority of which were the word “Nice”.

There were a few uncultured trainers who lodged complaints, but they were drowned out by the overwhelmingly positive response to the meme. They wanted a different Pokemon to take the spotlight, or felt that Bellsprout was a waste of a Community Day.

Other players claimed this was one of the best things Niantic has done for the game in a while. Another trainer wanted Niantic to take the joke further by making Magical Leaf the special Community Day move.

Whether this was an intentional goof from Niantic, or one of the greatest coincidences in gaming, most trainers can agree that Bellsprout Community Day is going to be lit, maybe in more ways than one.

Post Tag:
Pokemon
pokemon GO
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article When is Necrozma Coming To Pokemon GO?
pokemon go necrozma teaser
Category: News
News
When is Necrozma Coming To Pokemon GO?
Zackerie Fairfax Zackerie Fairfax Apr 9, 2024
Read Article Mortal Kombat 1’s Ermac Reveal Trailer Packs a Serious Kick
Ermac, a pale ninja, facing off against Kung Lao, a hat-wearing fighting monk, in Mortal Kombat 1
Category: Video Games
Video Games
News
News
Mortal Kombat 1’s Ermac Reveal Trailer Packs a Serious Kick
Chris McMullen Chris McMullen Apr 9, 2024
Read Article Star Wars Outlaws Release Date Leaks Ahead of Trailer
Star Wars Outlaws, a poster showing a brown-haired woman with an alien creature on her shoulder and several other characters.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
News
News
Star Wars Outlaws Release Date Leaks Ahead of Trailer
Chris McMullen Chris McMullen Apr 9, 2024
Related Content
Read Article When is Necrozma Coming To Pokemon GO?
pokemon go necrozma teaser
Category: News
News
When is Necrozma Coming To Pokemon GO?
Zackerie Fairfax Zackerie Fairfax Apr 9, 2024
Read Article Mortal Kombat 1’s Ermac Reveal Trailer Packs a Serious Kick
Ermac, a pale ninja, facing off against Kung Lao, a hat-wearing fighting monk, in Mortal Kombat 1
Category: Video Games
Video Games
News
News
Mortal Kombat 1’s Ermac Reveal Trailer Packs a Serious Kick
Chris McMullen Chris McMullen Apr 9, 2024
Read Article Star Wars Outlaws Release Date Leaks Ahead of Trailer
Star Wars Outlaws, a poster showing a brown-haired woman with an alien creature on her shoulder and several other characters.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
News
News
Star Wars Outlaws Release Date Leaks Ahead of Trailer
Chris McMullen Chris McMullen Apr 9, 2024
Author
Zackerie Fairfax
Zackerie Fairfax is an Associate Editor at The Escapist. He's honed his skills as a Pokemon trainer from a young age, and fell in love with the quirky, imaginative side of gaming shortly after. Fairfax has had bylines in Screen Rant and Dexerto, as well as The LaRue County Herald News. He accepts any and all pitches at [email protected].