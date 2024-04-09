Pokemon GO Fans Praise Niantic For Dankest Community Day Meme

Niantic has started teasing the next Community Day event in April, and while the featured Pokemon may not be that exciting, players are praising Pokemon GO for the hilarious timing. Bellsprout may officially be the Flower Pokemon, but on April 20, it should change its title to the Weed Pokemon.

420 Bellsprout, Blaze It

On April 8, Niantic posted a Community Day teaser to X (formerly Twitter) that featured a leaf-like arm sticking out from behind a bush. Observant Pokemon fans were quick to point out that the leaf belonged to none other than Bellsprout, the Gen 1 Flower Pokemon.

According to a post from Niantic in March, the next Pokemon GO Community Day is slated for Saturday, April 20. It was brought to light shortly after the Community Day teaser that Bellsrpout is the 69th Pokemon in the National Pokedex. 69 420, for my dankest memers.

It didn’t take long for the realization to spread to Reddit, where user FAmos explained the discovery on the r/PokemonGO subreddit. The post was met with over 400 comments, the vast majority of which were the word “Nice”.

There were a few uncultured trainers who lodged complaints, but they were drowned out by the overwhelmingly positive response to the meme. They wanted a different Pokemon to take the spotlight, or felt that Bellsprout was a waste of a Community Day.

Other players claimed this was one of the best things Niantic has done for the game in a while. Another trainer wanted Niantic to take the joke further by making Magical Leaf the special Community Day move.

Whether this was an intentional goof from Niantic, or one of the greatest coincidences in gaming, most trainers can agree that Bellsprout Community Day is going to be lit, maybe in more ways than one.

