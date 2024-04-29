pokemon go giant feet
Pokemon GO Trainers Baffled After Game Is Invaded By Massive Feet

Published: Apr 29, 2024 10:35 am

Pokemon GO is no stranger to graphical errors and oftentimes hilarious bugs that result in character models or overworld Pokemon in positions they otherwise shouldn’t be in. Recently, one trainer had their game invaded by a massive pair of feet and legs akin to those of Godzilla or a Titan.

Kaiju Feet Invade Pokemon GO

These avatars are going out of control!
byu/RefreshOP inpokemongo

User RefreshOP posted a screenshot to the PokemonGO subreddit showing a massive pair of feet planted on the in-game map a few feet from where their avatar was standing. “These avatars are going out of control!” they wrote, referencing the recent Pokemon GO Rediscover Yourself Avatar update.

The update, while rather controversial, improved the performance of Pokemon GO for many players. However, there have been reports of a few bugs like this appearing for trainers.

With only a single image to go on, it’s hard to guess what caused the bug. At first glance, you may think the giant avatar is the one missing from the circle in the bottom left corner. However, the titan isn’t wearing shoes, and its shorts reach just below the knee. But the avatar in the overworld is clearly wearing shoes and has pants that reach its ankles.

Regardless, players took to the comments to poke fun at the oversized bug. They equated the glitch to a scene from the popular anime Attack on Titan or Monty Python. Others joked that Niantic must have added a Dynamax feature for trainers in the midst of all of the recent updates.

Some trainers even went as far as to sarcastically claim there had to be a reference to Black & White 2’s Pokestar Studio and that the Pokemon GO giant feet bug was a sign of Black & White remakes.

While trainers haven’t written off Gen 5 remakes just yet, it’s safe to say these feet have no part in any official reveal plans. And while trainers do have more control of the size of their trainer’s extremities thanks to the new slider system, we don’t think Niantic ever intended Pokemon GO players to see feet this big.

