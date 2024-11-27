Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Image Source: Netflix
Category:
News
Movies & TV

Squid Game 2 Trailer Gives Us a Closer Look at the New Games

Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
|

Published: Nov 26, 2024 09:50 pm

Squid Game is easily one of the best original shows on Netflix right now, and it’s coming back with a second season this December. While we’ve already seen a short teaser video for it, the official trailer for Squid Game 2 gives us a better sense of the main players and the new games introduced in this go-around.

Recommended Videos

You can check out the trailer for yourself down below:

Gi-hun, who served as the main protagonist of Season 1 and the winner for that round of Squid Games, returns in Season 2. However, this time he’s coming back with the goal of stopping the Games and trying to help his fellow players see that it’s not worth throwing their lives away for money.

We also get a glimpse of some of the key players in this season, including T.O.P, who’s best known as the lead rapper for the K-pop group BIGBANG. From what we can gather, it looks like T.O.P’s character is set to be the troublemaker/antagonist of Season 2. In addition to that, we also got to see a mother-son pairing in the Games, as the son tries to convince his mother that all he needs to do is win one more time so that they can pay off their debts.

There are other returning characters, including Jun-ho and In-ho, and we’ll likely see the continuation of their plotline here as Jun-ho attempts to bring his brother to justice.

Squid Game Season 2 is set to premiere exclusively on Netflix on Dec. 26, which should make for a lovely post-Christmas gift for those who celebrate.

Post Tag:
Squid Game
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
Associate Editor
Zhiqing is a History undergrad from the National University of Singapore. She started playing video games in 1996 when her dad introduced her to Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, and Resident Evil -- and the rest, as they say, is history. When she's not obsessing over Elden Ring and Dark Souls lore theories, you can find her singing along loudly and badly to Taylor Swift's latest bops. Formerly the Reviews Editor at Twinfinite, she joined the Escapist team in 2024. You can reach her at [email protected].
twitter facebook