Squid Game 2 Trailer Gives Us a Closer Look at the New Games

Squid Game is easily one of the best original shows on Netflix right now, and it’s coming back with a second season this December. While we’ve already seen a short teaser video for it, the official trailer for Squid Game 2 gives us a better sense of the main players and the new games introduced in this go-around.

You can check out the trailer for yourself down below:

Gi-hun, who served as the main protagonist of Season 1 and the winner for that round of Squid Games, returns in Season 2. However, this time he’s coming back with the goal of stopping the Games and trying to help his fellow players see that it’s not worth throwing their lives away for money.

We also get a glimpse of some of the key players in this season, including T.O.P, who’s best known as the lead rapper for the K-pop group BIGBANG. From what we can gather, it looks like T.O.P’s character is set to be the troublemaker/antagonist of Season 2. In addition to that, we also got to see a mother-son pairing in the Games, as the son tries to convince his mother that all he needs to do is win one more time so that they can pay off their debts.

There are other returning characters, including Jun-ho and In-ho, and we’ll likely see the continuation of their plotline here as Jun-ho attempts to bring his brother to justice.

Squid Game Season 2 is set to premiere exclusively on Netflix on Dec. 26, which should make for a lovely post-Christmas gift for those who celebrate.

