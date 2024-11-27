‘Should Be Illegal’: Swifties Furious as Taylor Swift’s Worst Eras Tour Tickets Skyrocket to Absurd Price

Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour has been the most popular and sought after stadium shows over the past two years, and it’s finally coming to an end with the Canada leg this December. To allow more fans to get to experience the show for themselves, Ticketmaster released $16 tickets for “no view” seats.

To be clear, these seats are terrible and you’ll have no view of the stage at all — just the screens. Still, for that kind of price, it’s a nice gesture that also gives fans a chance to at least experience the show for themselves. However, it looks like scalpers have stepped in once again to ruin the fun for everyone.

As soon as Ticketmaster released the new tickets, they’ve all gotten snapped up and are now being sold online for exorbitant prices. In fact, the lowest prices we’ve been able to find for the scalped tickets are set at around $700 CAD.

How are $16 Taylor Swift tickets with ZERO view of the stage/screens allowed to be resold for $700++++ 😭😭😭 I just want to go once 🥹 @taylornation13 pic.twitter.com/otcJcLrRnu — Amanda Rohrbach (@AmandaRoo26) November 26, 2024

And the highest have gone all the way up to $1,200 CAD.

Fuck whoever listed these tickets for $1300 already https://t.co/DAVOyzvgni pic.twitter.com/VEuej4ZDF8 — Jay (@dontblamejay) November 25, 2024

Reselling $16 CAD tickets for over $1000+ CAD should be illegal! It literally has no view and just listening seat yet @Ticketmaster isn't doing anything to stop

this! #VancouverTSTheErasTour — Triple L (@soulfulkiddo) November 26, 2024

Understandably, fans are very upset as there’s just no way to dispute these sales. It’s made even worse by the fact that there absolutely will be a market for these scalped tickets despite the absurd prices that don’t even allow you to see the stage itself. Fans have taken to Twitter/X to call for Ticketmaster to cancel the resold tickets but unfortunately, the fact of the matter is that it’s next to impossible to track down tickets that have been resold and invalidate them.

As far as I can tell, Ticketmaster hasn’t released any statements of any sort addressing the issue, so it’s probably safe to assume that ticket sales will go ahead as planned. Whether people actually end up buying these scalped tickets remains to be seen, but it’s unlikely that the company will do anything about it. After all, scalpers have been a huge problem in the concert industry for years, especially in the post-COVID era as more artists go on tour to make up for lost time, and nothing’s really been done about it. It’s just a shame that this had to happen during the last leg of Swift’s Eras Tour, as it’s pretty much the last chance anyone has to experience the show in person.

But hey, even if you don’t get to go, at least we’ll always get to watch the extended cut of the Eras Tour on Disney+.

The Eras Tour kicked off in the US back in March 2023. We’ve had opening acts like Paramore, Sabrina Carpenter, Girl in Red, and Gracie Abrams, just to name a few. The show runs for three hours long as Swift performs the greatest hits from all of her released albums so far, including The Tortured Poets Department, which dropped earlier this year in 2024.

The final leg of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour will kick off in Vancouver on Dec. 6, and end on Dec. 8.

