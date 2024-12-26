Rare Clip From 1998 Shows Young Beyoncé Tackling Early Career Pressures While Fans Say Blue Ivy Is Her Double

It’s always fun to find photos and videos of celebrities from much earlier in their lives. Fans are able to see how much they’ve grown and changed – or, in the case of Beyoncé, how much she looked like her daughter, Blue Ivy, during her time with Destiny’s Child.

Recommended Videos

An interview Destiny’s Child did with Etalk in 1998 is making the rounds, revealing how the group was feeling following the success of the song “No, No, No.” The members, Beyoncé Knowles, Kelly Rowland, LaTavia Roberson, and LeToya Luckett, discuss everything from how they met to what makes them special.

Related: Timothée Chalamet Knows Who He Wants to Play in a Biopic After Bob Dylan – and It’s Unexpected

“We know there are millions and millions of groups out there that can sing, that have talent, and we’re just really grateful that we have the opportunity to be out and show ourselves to the world,” Beyoncé said.

The topic then transitions to how they feel underestimated because of their age. “We’re teenagers,” Beyoncé added. “We try to stay away from age because we’re young, under the age 18, but when we tell people our ages they look at us as kids, even though we have to go through the same thing that adults have to go through, so age is, you know, we’re proud of being young but we try to stay away from it.”

The clear highlight, though, is Destiny’s Child talking about their bond, one that would allow them to stay close even after the group disbanded. “Getting a record deal took a very long time, but we think that was one of the best things that could have happened to us, because if we would have gotten the record deal in the first year or first couple of months, then we’d be like most groups. and, you know, just together for a little while. We wouldn’t have the bond that we have between each other,” Beyoncé explained.

Related: Amber Heard Compares Blake Lively’s Alleged Smear Campaign to Her Own ‘Horrifying’ and ‘Destructive’ Struggles With Depp

After getting a peak into the mind of a young Beyoncé, fans can’t help but think one thing: she looks exactly like her daughter, Blue Ivy, does now. It’s easy to see the resemblance, especially because fans have been able to watch Blue Ivy grow up. She’s following in the footsteps of her mother by stepping into the public eye, trying her hand at singing, dancing, and even some acting. She even has a role in Disney’s latest blockbuster, Mufasa: The Lion King, which also sees Beyoncé reprise her role as Nala.

Beyoncé and her daughter are also known to perform together. In fact, on Christmas Day 2024, the former Destiny’s Child member performed the halftime show for the NFL game between the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans on Netflix, with her daughter joining her and serving as one of her dancers. It was a beautiful moment and probably made Beyoncé think about all the times she was on stage with her childhood friends.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy