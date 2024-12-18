Jay-Z’s Roc Nation Sued Over Alleged Bribery Scheme to Obstruct Justice in Diddy-Related Cases

The saga involving the lawsuit filed against Jay-Z and Diddy continues, adding a new wrinkle that’s actually creating more questions than it is answering. The same law firm that’s suing Jay-Z is now suing his company, Roc Nation, as well as two lawyers, for violating state laws, among other things.

The announcement comes from Tony Buzbee, who alleges that Roc Nation and lawyers Marcy Croft and Quinn Emanuel have been offering money to former clients of The Buzbee Law Firm to sue the firm in an effort to stop it from pursuing cases “related to Diddy litigation.”

“This illegal conduct has happened more than two dozen times to date and has resulted in two utterly frivolous cases against the firm,” Buzbee wrote on Instagram. “The lawsuit filed today alleges that the Defendants’ conspiracy is intended to obstruct justice and prevent the Buzbee Law Firm from pursuing cases related to the Diddy litigation in New York. The conduct isn’t just alleged—it was caught on tape.”

“These folks have now stooped to a new low to try to intimidate the lawyers of the Buzbee Law Firm from doing their important work,” he added. “They now are contacting clients and former clients and actually offering them money to sue me. This conduct was specifically targeted at our firm so we would not pursue cases related to the Diddy litigation. LET ME BE CLEAR: we will not be bullied or intimidated.”

Of course, this news comes on the heels of accusations against both Jay-Z and Diddy that claim they raped a 13-year-old girl back in 2000. Via Roc Nation’s social media, Jay-Z denied the claims, going as far as to say, “These allegations are so heinous in nature that I implore you to file a criminal complaint, not a civil one!! Whomever would commit such a crime against a minor should be locked away, would you not agree?”

Despite finding himself in the headlines for all the wrong reasons, Jay-Z continued to go about his business as usual. He attended the premiere of the movie Mufasa: The Lion King alongside his wife, Beyoncé, and their daughter, Blue Ivy, who both have roles in the Disney project. However, Buzbee is claiming that while Jay-Z is putting on a brave face in public, people behind the scenes are working to clear his name using nefarious means.

“The Defendants this time overstepped, got sloppy, and stupidly got caught at their illegal scheme on tape,” Buzbee explained. “We have reported this conduct to the authorities, and intend to cooperate with the authorities to ensure all involved are prosecuted to the full extent allowed under Texas law.”

With another lawsuit on the books, there are likely to be fewer public statements coming from both sides. However, there are celebrities who will still make time to discuss the subject, such as 50 Cent, who has been coming after Jay-Z since the moment the first lawsuit was announced.

