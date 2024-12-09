‘Hater’ 50 Cent Taunts Jay-Z Amid Explosive Rape Allegations and Lawsuit Drama

Kicking someone while they’re down is generally frowned upon, but people like to do it anyway. But while there have been plenty of negative comments coming Jay-Z’s way as the rapper deals with the fallout from rape allegations, the worst may have come from one of his rivals, 50 Cent.

A lawsuit was refiled on December 8, 2024, that claimed that Shawn Carter, aka Jay-Z, raped a 13-year-old girl along with Sean “Diddy” Combs in 2000 after the accuser, referred to as “Jane Doe,” arrived at an after-party for the MTV Video Music Awards.

Carter was quick to defend himself, releasing a statement via his Roc Nation account on X. “These allegations are so heinous in nature that I implore you to file a criminal complaint, not a civil one!! Whomever would commit such a crime against a minor should be locked away, would you not agree?” he wrote. “These alleged victims would deserve real justice if that were the case.”

While Carter was trying to get his side of the story out, another rapper caught wind of the situation and decided to get a lick in. Taking to Instagram, Curtis Jackson, aka 50 Cent, wrote, “Ok I don’t know what’s going on, but are we still gonna have the Super Bowl. I’m just asking for a friend !”

50 is referring to Roc Nation’s deal with the NFL, which sees Jay-Z and his company help produce the halftime show for the Super Bowl. In 2022, 50 performed during Dr. Dre’s halftime show in Los Angeles alongside other special guests like Eminem and Snoop Dogg, but he claims that if Jay-Z had his way, he wouldn’t have been there.

“He was saying to Eminem that the NFL had the issue with me. And I’m like, ‘Well, what’s the issue?’ 50 said in an interview on “Talk With Flee” (via Digital Music News). “I think it’s just, our culture’s competitive, but I think when it goes past the music itself to blocking things in business, then I don’t understand that. Right now, he’s not even competing for a slot. He doesn’t have a new song out that he wants to be top 10 and he’s still competing. It don’t make sense. What are we competing for? What’s the goal?”

Eminem apparently saved the day, refusing to perform if 50 wasn’t there. However, despite going on and helping create one of the more memorable halftime shows in recent memory, 50 didn’t forget what Jay-Z did and was ready to call him out for it.

The reactions to 50’s comments have been mixed, to say the least. Some are calling him a “hater,” while others are praising him for calling out fellow celebrities. No matter how people feel, though, 50 will surely have more to say on the subject, as he’s working on a docuseries with Netflix about the allegations against Diddy.

