Aespa Ticket Prices for 2025 Concert Dates in Chicago, Newark, Oakland and More

Nicole Wert
Published: Jan 7, 2025 11:04 pm

Following the girl band’s extraordinary global success, Aespa is expanding their second world tour across North America and Europe! The upcoming tour is set to feature 41 performances across 29 locations, making stops in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. They also plan to visit Europe, with stops in the UK, France, the Netherlands, Germany, and Spain! We have all the details on how you can get your hands on these tickets below!

The group, consisting of four members, Karina, Giselle, Winter, and Ningning, is known for popularizing the metaverse concept and hyper-pop music in K-pop, The band’s second world tour is said to be full of intense performances and breathtaking visuals that will leave fans completely immersed in the multi-dimensional parallel universe that the girls exude.

BUY NOW: See cheapest aespa tickets for every 2025 show in the U.S.

AESPA World Tour – SYNK: PARALLEL LINE Ticket Prices

Fans can buy tickets to the US leg of the SYNK: PARALLEL LINE World Tour on StubHub. The cheapest tickets right now are for the Chicago, Illinois, show on February 15, 2025 with get-in prices as low as $50. On the other end of the spectrum is the U.S. kickoff show in Kent, Washington where the cheapest tickets are north of $300. See below for a list of the cheapest tickets in each city.

  • Kent, WA – Cheapest Tickets $269
  • Oakland, CA – Cheapest Tickets $164
  • Inglewood, CA – Cheapest Tickets $212
  • Orlando, FL – Cheapest Tickets $76
  • Charlotte, NC – Cheapest Tickets $85
  • Newark, NJ – Cheapest Tickets $176
  • Chicago, IL – Cheapest Tickets $50

AESPA World Tour – SYNK: PARALLEL LINE Dates, Cities

Aespa is set to perform seven shows at arenas around North America for the second leg of the SYNK: PARALLEL LINE world tour. See below for more information on dates, cities, and where to buy tickets!

DateCityVenueTickets
January 28Kent, WAShoWare CenterBuy Now
January 30Oakland, CAOakland ArenaBuy Now
February 1Inglewood, CAThe Kia ForumBuy Now
February 6Orlando, FLKia CenterBuy Now
February 8Charlotte, NCSpectrum CenterBuy Now
February 11Newark, NJPrudential CenterBuy Now
February 15Chicago, ILUnited CenterBuy Now

VIP Tickets Aespa World Tour

Aespa’s World Tour will also offer a VIP package for North American fans called “My Soundcheck Party Package.” See below for what is included in this VIP package. Fans can purchase these VIP passes through VIP Nation.

  • One premium reserved ticket to the show
  • Access to pre-show aespa soundcheck
  • Exclusive VIP gift item
  • VIP laminate and lanyard
  • Pre-show tour merchandise shopping opportunity
  • Early entry to the venue
  • Designated check-in and on-site VIP event staff
