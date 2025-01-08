Aespa Ticket Prices for 2025 Concert Dates in Chicago, Newark, Oakland and More

Following the girl band’s extraordinary global success, Aespa is expanding their second world tour across North America and Europe! The upcoming tour is set to feature 41 performances across 29 locations, making stops in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. They also plan to visit Europe, with stops in the UK, France, the Netherlands, Germany, and Spain! We have all the details on how you can get your hands on these tickets below! The group, consisting of four members, Karina, Giselle, Winter, and Ningning, is known for popularizing the metaverse concept and hyper-pop music in K-pop, The band’s second world tour is said to be full of intense performances and breathtaking visuals that will leave fans completely immersed in the multi-dimensional parallel universe that the girls exude. BUY NOW: See cheapest aespa tickets for every 2025 show in the U.S.

AESPA World Tour – SYNK: PARALLEL LINE Ticket Prices

Fans can buy tickets to the US leg of the SYNK: PARALLEL LINE World Tour on StubHub. The cheapest tickets right now are for the Chicago, Illinois, show on February 15, 2025 with get-in prices as low as $50. On the other end of the spectrum is the U.S. kickoff show in Kent, Washington where the cheapest tickets are north of $300. See below for a list of the cheapest tickets in each city.

Kent, WA – Cheapest Tickets $269

Oakland, CA – Cheapest Tickets $164

Inglewood, CA – Cheapest Tickets $212

Orlando, FL – Cheapest Tickets $76

Charlotte, NC – Cheapest Tickets $85

Newark, NJ – Cheapest Tickets $176

Chicago, IL – Cheapest Tickets $50

Aespa is set to perform seven shows at arenas around North America for the second leg of the SYNK: PARALLEL LINE world tour. See below for more information on dates, cities, and where to buy tickets!

VIP Tickets Aespa World Tour

Aespa’s World Tour will also offer a VIP package for North American fans called “My Soundcheck Party Package.” See below for what is included in this VIP package. Fans can purchase these VIP passes through VIP Nation.

One premium reserved ticket to the show

Access to pre-show aespa soundcheck

Exclusive VIP gift item

VIP laminate and lanyard

Pre-show tour merchandise shopping opportunity

Early entry to the venue

Designated check-in and on-site VIP event staff

