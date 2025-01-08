How to Buy 8Turn Tickets and Cheapest Prices for Every Date on 2025 K-Pop U.S. tour

8Turn, the Korean pop group that first debuted in 2023, is going on their first World Tour, and we have everything you need to know regarding ticket prices, dates, and more! The boy band, consisting of eight members: Myungho, Jaeyun, Minho, Yoonsung, Haemin, Kyungmin, Yungyu, and Seungheon, is set to tour North America in 2025 for the very first time! They will be making stops in major cities, including New York City, Los Angeles, Houston, Phoenix and more! Fans can expect to see the band performing their hits from their first EP, 8Turnrise. BUY NOW: 8turn tickets for every U.S. stop on 2025 tour

8Turn World Tour 2025 Ticket Prices

Fans can buy tickets to the US leg of 8Turn’s first world tour on StubHub. The cheapest tickets right now are for the Dallas, Texas, show at the Echo Lounge and Music Hall on April 23, 2025, and they are being sold for $49. See below for a list of the cheapest tickets in each city.

New York, NY – Cheapest Tickets $58

Atlanta, GA – Cheapest Tickets $81

Orlando, FL – Cheapest Tickets $82

Chicago, IL – Cheapest Tickets $69

Minneapolis, MN – Cheapest Tickets $48

Denver, CO – Cheapest Tickets $70

Dallas, TX – Cheapest Tickets $44

Houston, TX – Cheapest Tickets $57

Phoenix, AZ – Cheapest Tickets $45

Salt Lake City, UT – Cheapest Tickets $76

Los Angeles, CA – Cheapest Tickets $88

San Francisco, CA – Cheapest Tickets $89

8Turn is set to perform 12 shows at venues around North America for the band’s first world tour. See below for more information on dates, cities, and where to buy tickets!

