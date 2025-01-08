How to Buy 8Turn Tickets and Cheapest Prices for Every Date on 2025 K-Pop U.S. tour

8Turn, the Korean pop group that first debuted in 2023, is going on their first World Tour, and we have everything you need to know regarding ticket prices, dates, and more!
The boy band, consisting of eight members: Myungho, Jaeyun, Minho, Yoonsung, Haemin, Kyungmin, Yungyu, and Seungheon, is set to tour North America in 2025 for the very first time! They will be making stops in major cities, including New York City, Los Angeles, Houston, Phoenix and more! Fans can expect to see the band performing their hits from their first EP, 8Turnrise.
8Turn World Tour 2025 Ticket Prices
Fans can buy tickets to the US leg of 8Turn’s first world tour on StubHub. The cheapest tickets right now are for the Dallas, Texas, show at the Echo Lounge and Music Hall on April 23, 2025, and they are being sold for $49. See below for a list of the cheapest tickets in each city.
- New York, NY – Cheapest Tickets $58
- Atlanta, GA – Cheapest Tickets $81
- Orlando, FL – Cheapest Tickets $82
- Chicago, IL – Cheapest Tickets $69
- Minneapolis, MN – Cheapest Tickets $48
- Denver, CO – Cheapest Tickets $70
- Dallas, TX – Cheapest Tickets $44
- Houston, TX – Cheapest Tickets $57
- Phoenix, AZ – Cheapest Tickets $45
- Salt Lake City, UT – Cheapest Tickets $76
- Los Angeles, CA – Cheapest Tickets $88
- San Francisco, CA – Cheapest Tickets $89
8Turn World Tour 2025 cities, dates
8Turn is set to perform 12 shows at venues around North America for the band’s first world tour. See below for more information on dates, cities, and where to buy tickets!
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Tickets
|April 9
|New York, NY
|Town Hall New York
|Buy Now
|April 11
|Atlanta, GA
|Buckhead Theatre
|Buy Now
|April 14
|Orlando, FL
|The Plaza Lice Theatre Orlando
|Buy Now
|April 16
|Chicago, IL
|Vic Theatre
|Buy Now
|April 19
|Minneapolis, MN
|Varsity Theater Minneapolis
|Buy Now
|April 21
|Denver, CO
|Summit Music Hall
|Buy Now
|April 23
|Dallas, TX
|The Echo Lounge and Music Hall
|Buy Now
|April 25
|Houston, TX
|House of Blues Houston
|Buy Now
|April 27
|Phoenix, AZ
|The Van Buren
|Buy Now
|April 29
|Salt Lake City, UT
|The Grand at The Complex SLC
|Buy Now
|May 2
|Los Angeles, CA
|Orpheum Theatre Los Angeles
|Buy Now
|May 5
|San Francisco, CA
|Palace of Fine Arts
|Buy Now
Published: Jan 7, 2025 11:06 pm