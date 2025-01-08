Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Category:
Music

How to Buy 8Turn Tickets and Cheapest Prices for Every Date on 2025 K-Pop U.S. tour

8turn will perform in 12 U.S. cities in 2025.
Image of Nicole Wert
Nicole Wert
|

Published: Jan 7, 2025 11:06 pm

8Turn, the Korean pop group that first debuted in 2023, is going on their first World Tour, and we have everything you need to know regarding ticket prices, dates, and more!

The boy band, consisting of eight members: Myungho, Jaeyun, Minho, Yoonsung, Haemin, Kyungmin, Yungyu, and Seungheon, is set to tour North America in 2025 for the very first time! They will be making stops in major cities, including New York City, Los Angeles, Houston, Phoenix and more! Fans can expect to see the band performing their hits from their first EP, 8Turnrise.

BUY NOW: 8turn tickets for every U.S. stop on 2025 tour

Recommended Videos

8Turn World Tour 2025 Ticket Prices

Fans can buy tickets to the US leg of 8Turn’s first world tour on StubHub. The cheapest tickets right now are for the Dallas, Texas, show at the Echo Lounge and Music Hall on April 23, 2025, and they are being sold for $49. See below for a list of the cheapest tickets in each city.

  • New York, NY – Cheapest Tickets $58
  • Atlanta, GA – Cheapest Tickets $81
  • Orlando, FL – Cheapest Tickets $82
  • Chicago, IL – Cheapest Tickets $69
  • Minneapolis, MN – Cheapest Tickets $48
  • Denver, CO – Cheapest Tickets $70
  • Dallas, TX – Cheapest Tickets $44
  • Houston, TX – Cheapest Tickets $57
  • Phoenix, AZ – Cheapest Tickets $45
  • Salt Lake City, UT – Cheapest Tickets $76
  • Los Angeles, CA – Cheapest Tickets $88
  • San Francisco, CA – Cheapest Tickets $89

8Turn World Tour 2025 cities, dates

8Turn is set to perform 12 shows at venues around North America for the band’s first world tour. See below for more information on dates, cities, and where to buy tickets!

DateCityVenueTickets
April 9 New York, NYTown Hall New YorkBuy Now
April 11 Atlanta, GABuckhead TheatreBuy Now
April 14Orlando, FLThe Plaza Lice Theatre OrlandoBuy Now
April 16Chicago, ILVic TheatreBuy Now
April 19Minneapolis, MNVarsity Theater MinneapolisBuy Now
April 21Denver, COSummit Music HallBuy Now
April 23Dallas, TXThe Echo Lounge and Music HallBuy Now
April 25Houston, TXHouse of Blues HoustonBuy Now
April 27Phoenix, AZThe Van BurenBuy Now
April 29Salt Lake City, UTThe Grand at The Complex SLCBuy Now
May 2Los Angeles, CAOrpheum Theatre Los AngelesBuy Now
May 5San Francisco, CAPalace of Fine Arts Buy Now
Post Tag:
8Turn
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Nicole Wert
Nicole Wert
Nicole Wert is a freelance writer for The Escapist. She has previously covered entertainment and news for Parade, The U.S. Sun, Young Hollywood, and AwesomenessTV. She is your go-to person for any celebrity news updates and is always ready to give you a deep dive into anything relating to Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, or Harry Styles. When she’s not digging into the latest celebrity news, you can find Nicole playing her guitar and writing music.