‘Christmas On Crack’: Kim Kardashian Blasted For ‘Nightmare Fuel’ Holiday Music Video ‘Nobody Asked For’

The holidays are a time for people to come together and make new memories. Kim Kardashian is taking that to heart, getting together a group of friends and releasing a new music video. The only problem is that the video is just a wee bit terrifying and very confusing.

Recommended Videos

Posted on her X account, which has more than 75 million followers, the video features a version of the song “Santa Baby,” first performed by Eartha Kitt and covered by several other notable artists, including Taylor Swift, Michael Bublé, and Gwen Stafani. Kardashian’s take is a bit more erotic than her predecessors’, and that carries over into the video.

The music video, which is directed by Nadia Lee Cohen and Charlie Denis and produced by Travis Barker, the drummer for Blink 182 and Kim’s sister Kourtney’s husband, focuses on Kim as she crawls around a house that’s seen better days in a provocative outfit. However, it’s difficult to focus on the reality star because there’s a lot going on in the background.

SANTA BABY



FILM DIRECTED BY NADIA LEE COHEN & CHARLIE DENIS



SONG PRODUCED BY TRAVIS BARKER pic.twitter.com/zp2Oyvj24Q — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) December 23, 2024

People are fighting, a guy dressed like Jesus is looking for a midnight snack, and a woman who appears pulled straight out of a horror movie is creepily cutting a Christmas tree, and that’s only in the first two minutes. The song goes on for another two, and anyone who sticks around until the end sees that a guy dressed like Santa was talking the whole thing. But it’s not just any guy – it’s Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin, who is clearly interested in more than just ordering pizza to his hotel room.

Related: ‘I Look Like a Crackhead’: Brandi Glanville Shares Bad News On ‘Gross’ Face Parasite Infection

The whole thing feels like a fever dream, and the Internet is reacting as you would expect it to, cracking jokes and calling the video out for ruining the holidays. “thank you so much,” one X user joked. “my uncle was unable to walk but when he heard this he got up to turn this off.”

“girl you gonna put Ryan Murphy out of a job like what was that lol,” added another.

Nightmare fuel — Dustin Burnham (@dustinthedad) December 23, 2024

While social media may be put off by Kim’s role in “Santa Baby”, it’s far from her first appearance in a music video. She’s been in several, with her first being in 2004 for Christina Milian’s hit song “Dip It Low.” After becoming romantically involved with Kanye West, Kim appeared in a couple of his music videos as well, including the one for “Bound 2,” which has been spoofed many times over.

It probably won’t take very long for the “Santa Baby” video to get the same treatment, which may be why Kim and Co. chose so close to the holiday to release it. After all, all the late-night shows and Saturday Night Live are on break, so they’ll have to wait until the new year to rip it a new one. And it’s possible that the world will have moved on by then because there’s a least one major event on the docket for January that will demand plenty of attention.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy