Everything We Know About EDC Las Vegas 2025

In 2025, the iconic electric dance music festival will be back in Sin City from Friday, May 16 to Sunday, May 19, at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, Nevada. We have your full guide on everything you need to know about EDC 2025.

EDC Las Vegas 2025 Lineup

The lineup for 2025 has yet to be announced, and most festival-goers are predicting it won’t be announced until sometime in March, according to Reddit. Last year, fans got to see performers like John Summit, Zedd, Kaskade, and Tiesto, and can more than likely count on seeing them again in 2025.

EDC Las Vegas 2025 Stages

EDC Las Vegas has a total of 10 different stages featuring insane lights, fireworks, hieroglyphics, and more. See below for the full list of stages.

kineticFIELD

cosmicMEADOW

circuitGROUNDS

neonGARDEN

bassPOD

wasteLAND

quantumVALLEY

stereoBLOOM

bionicJUNGLE

ART CARS

Where to stay when attending EDC Las Vegas

EDC offers festival-goers the chance to stay at Hotel EDC at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. Different packages are included in your stay, featuring a 3-night stay, day parties, wellness sessions, happy hours, gift bags with limited-edition merch items, and specialty food & cocktails throughout the resort. You can find more information on Hotel EDC on their website.

EDC also partnered with several other hotels to offer festival attendees the best rates if they choose not to stay at Hotel EDC. Fans can check in as early as May 14 and check out as late as May 22. You can view the different hotels and rates that are offered here.

EDC allows guests to camp with three different camping options, including Moon Glow Shiftpod, Desert Rose Shiftpod, and RV camping.

Moon Glow Shiftpod Camping includes the luxury of a pre-setup ShiftPod—a shelter system constructed with weather-resistant fabric to protect against the elements, and Desert Rose Shiftpod offers the luxury of the pre-setup ShiftPod along with proper beds, linens, and pillows. RV Camping allows you to drive your own RV on-site with a designated plot and options for power hookups, RV water refills, and pump-outs.

As for what is better when it comes to staying in a hotel or camping at EDC, some Reddit users prefer camping to experience everything that EDC has to offer. However, it is up to everyone’s discretion. For example, one Reddit user said, “If you want the Vegas experience (pool parties, gambling, etc), do hotel. If you want pure EDC, definitely camp.”

There are also pros and cons to both. For example, if you stay in a hotel, you’re more likely to have better amenities than you would if you camped, but you might miss out on optimal EDC time because of traffic getting into the venue, as the strip is roughly 16 miles away from the speedway. If you decide to camp, then you would be maximizing your time at EDC, but the cons would be long lines for bathrooms and showers, and it could potentially end up costing you more.

Las Vegas EDC 2025 General Admission, VIP, Tickets

While EDC 2025 tickets are mostly sold out, fans can still buy tickets on StubHub. Festival-goers can get either general admission, general admission plus, or VIP single-day tickets or a general admission or VIP 3-day pass. Ticket prices vary depending on which day you attend or if you decide to go all three days. As of right now, the cheapest tickets for Friday’s general admission are starting at $541, while VIP tickets are selling for $1,412. See below for what each ticket tier includes, along with links to buy tickets.

General Admission –

Access to event grounds.

General Admission Plus –

Access to event grounds with expedited entry and premium bathrooms.

VIP Passes –

Access to event grounds and VIP amenities

Dedicated VIP viewing deck at kineticFIELD

Dedicated dance ares

Exclusive lounge space at neonGARDEN with dance space, food, games, and more

EDC VIP info booth with dedicated concierge

VIP Ferris Wheel

Dedicated VIP fast-pass lanes for various carnival rides located in GA

Tickets –

