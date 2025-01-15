NCT 127 Is Coming to America: Here’s How to Get Tickets, Tour Dates, and Prices

The K-pop boy band NCT 127 announced on Friday, November 15, that their fourth world tour will be making its way to North America next month. This tour marks the long-awaited return of the K-pop band to North America since their last tour in January 2023.

Recommended Videos

The tour’s title, “The Momentum,” “Symbolizes the energy and driving force behind NCT 127’s continuous growth and their ambition to reach even larger stages. It encapsulates the group’s aspiration to bring boundless energy and transformative performances to a global audience as they step into their fourth world tour,” according to a press release shared with Billboard.

The K-pop band consists of seven members: Taeil, Taeyong, Yuta, Jaehyun, Winwin, Mark, and Haechan. The band was formed and managed by SM Entertainment and originally debuted on July 7, 2016. They released their seventh studio album, Walk, in July.

NCT 127 ‘Neo City – The Momentum’ 2025 Tour Tickets

Fans can now buy tickets to NCT 127’s Neo City – The Momentum 2025 North American tour on StubHub. Ticket prices vary depending on which venue you attend the show and where you sit in the arena. The cheapest tickets for opening night in Duluth, Georgia, are being sold for $84 in Section 204. However, if you’d like to be on the floor for general admission, those tickets are being sold for $248. As of right now, the cheapest tickets are being sold for $56 in Newark, New Jersey at the Prudential Center.

Buy Now: Cheapest tickets for NCT 127 ‘Neo City – The Momentum’ 2025 tour tickets on StubHub.

NCT 127 ‘Neo City – The Momentum’ 2025 Tour Schedule

NCT 127 is making their way to North America this year for their fourth world tour. Before the K-pop band comes to America, they will be making stops in Seoul, South Korea, Jakarta, and Bangkok. Then, the Neo City – The Momentum tour will be kicking off in the States on February 28th in Duluth, Georgia, at the Gas South Arena, formerly known as the Infinite Energy Arena. They will be hitting four other cities in America before making their way to Japan on March 15. See below for the full North American Schedule.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy