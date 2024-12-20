‘I Look Like a Crackhead’: Brandi Glanville Shares Bad News On ‘Gross’ Face Parasite Infection

Brandi Glanville has been having a pretty bad year, unfortunately. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has had so many issues with her face that she looks completely unrecognizable now, and it’s all down to a suspected face parasite.

Recommended Videos

Back in July, Glanville shared a picture of herself where she looked so different as to be alarming. “This is why I’m miserable and depressed,” she captioned it, before blaming Bravo for her troubles. “Stress will kill you… I couldn’t even work if I wanted to at this point,” she wrote. It’s thought the stress stemmed from some serious allegations brought against her by Caroline Manzo, her co-star on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip. Manzo alleges that Glanville forcibly kissed her and touched her genitalia, and has filed a lawsuit against Bravo.

Then Glanville shared a picture of herself back on December 8 that had fans instantly worried. One side of her face looked like it had practically fallen in. Fans shared theories in the comments about what could be wrong, with some saying it was a result of plastic surgery and others trying to diagnose the reality star.

But Glanville believed it was a face parasite. She explained everything to Entertainment Weekly in an extensive video a couple of days later. She’d talked to multiple doctors, she said, including an immunologist, an infectious disease doctor, and an ear, nose, and throat specialist. They’d given her anti-parasite drugs and antibiotics, but it was so expensive. “I’ve been on meds this whole year. I don’t socialize. I don’t go out and I’m just spending all of my money on trying to figure out what’s wrong with me.” Glanville told ET. The total cost was over $70k so far.

Related: Martin Short Slaps, Insults, and Kisses ‘Bastard’ Jimmy Fallon, All in a Night’s Work on The Tonight Show

ET asked Glanville how she believed she got the parasite, and she said she thought she got it by eating bad food while filming in Morocco. “I mean, we had food sitting out for hours on end and some of it was meat. In Morocco,” she said. “Six months after I got back from Morocco, I started having this speaking thing and the swelling up thing, it started in July and we’re still here trying to figure it out.”

Now, Glanville has done another interview about her problem. She spoke to Page Six’s Virtual Reali-Tea about how she was feeling, and she minced no words, Asked if she still had the parasite in her face, she responded, “I don’t f**king know.”

She had taken a break from the antibiotics – this is something not advised by doctors – and then started taking them again when her condition worsened. “I prefer [my face] when it’s a little swollen, to be honest,” she said. “When it’s only swollen on one side, it’s not great. But the sinking in thing is killing me slowly, because I just feel like I look like a crackhead.”

It was unsurprisingly taking a toll on her mental health. “It’s hard to hide out during Christmas when everyone’s having their parties. It’s depressing. It just hurts my brain and my heart,” she said. She had even been wearing a mask around the house so as not to scare her children; it was that bad. “The pain is more mental than anything, because I have been hiding and going through a deep, deep depression. Even if I could work now, at this point, I couldn’t. So it’s just been a really rough two years for me.”

Plastic surgeon Dr. Nicholas Nikolov is helping Granville with her problem, but it may take some time for her to recover. And she still has the allegations against her hanging over her head, though she denies them. Her rough time is far from at an end.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy