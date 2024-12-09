‘Rat Bastard’: Elon Musk Now Getting Roasted by UFC Fighter Who Thinks Gravity Isn’t Real

Elon Musk is slowly finding out he doesn’t have as many fans as he thinks he does. Take, for a prime example, UFC fighter Bryce Mitchell, who, on paper, seems like the perfect candidate to be a Musk fanboy has some issues with the billionaire.

For a start, he’s as homophobic as Musk as transphobic, having announced in May that he would be homeschooling his son to stop him from turning gay. Yes, really. “I don’t want him to be a communist, I don’t want him to worship Satan, and I don’t want him to be gay,” he declared of a baby who has no idea what any of those things are. Let us also not forget he doesn’t believe in gravity—he said as much recently during an interview with Michael Bisping. He is also a flat-earther who would, in his own words, take a bullet for rapist and convicted felon president-elect Donald Trump. No one in the UFC community seems to take him very seriously, but make no mistake: he is a horrible human being.

However, a broken clock is right twice a day, and Mitchell is absolutely correct when it comes to his opinion of Musk. How he makes this gel with his opinion of Trump, it’s impossible to know, but there you go. Mitchell thinks Musk is a “rat bastard,” saying as much to MMA Crazy in the same interview where he talked about dying for Donald. “Time will always reveal someone’s true character,” he declared, seemingly unaware that Musk did that the moment he spread a lie that a cave rescuer was a pedophile. “Let’s just put it this way, he has all the money in this country, he’s the wealthiest man in the country, and he wastes it on f***ing rockets, man. Think about it, dude, he could actually help people with that money but he don’t give a s*** about you.”

Sadly, Mitchell has not come to the same conclusion about Donald Trump, and probably never will. But it just goes to show how Musk’s fanbase is slipping away. Mitchell really seems to hate him, because the MMA Crazy interview wasn’t the first time he’s slammed him. Speaking on the Believe You Me podcast at the beginning of December, Mitchell said of the multi-billionaire, “When you see a guy like Elon Musk putting chips in people’s brains, acting like he’s a doctor—his cars suck, he’s never been to space, he knows the Earth is flat and he’s a lying rat bastard.” Ah yes, Mitchell is a flat-earther, as well.

Mitchell also claimed in that interview that Musk was “making these robots that’ll try to takeover humanity” and that “the reason he’s making electric cars is because he can shut your damn car off whenever you make a mean tweet.” Well, he’s right about Musk being a bad guy; he’s just got the reasons all wrong. Musk isn’t making robots to rule over humans; he’s just a petty, pathetic, unfortunately very powerful man who took over Twitter and ruined it. But speaking of Twitter, Mitchell is the exact sort of person Musk wants on the new version, X – an unhinged conspiracy theorist who wants to convince other people of his twisted worldview and is willing to pay Musk for a blue tick so he can do just that. Hopefully, this will truly come back to bite him in the years to come, when other conspiracy theorists turn on him.

