‘Marketing His Ego’: Jimmy Fallon’s Relentless Self-Promotion Is Starting to Backfire

It’s not unusual to see Jimmy Fallon during events on TV around the holiday season. NBC broadcasts plenty of them, and Fallon is one of the faces of the network. However, things are going to another level this year, and it appears to be blowing up in the host’s face.

Recommended Videos

The negative reactions to Fallon’s festive escapades date back to Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. He appeared during the annual event to promote his upcoming album, Holiday Seasoning, and the special that accompanied it, Jimmy Fallon’s Holiday Seasoning Spectacular. However, his decision to wear sunglasses had people claiming he was hungover.

The Tonight Show host ignored that theory, continuing his media tour in the days leading up to his special. When viewers finally got to see what all the hype was about, though, they were left unimpressed, and they took to social media to voice their frustrations. Fallon took it in stride later in the week, but the damage was done, with even hardcore fans growing tired of all the self-promotion.

“Look folks. I love Jimmy. But lately, I’m growing a little weary of the constant self-promotion being pushed down my throat,” one Reddit user wrote. “Whether it’s a spooky Halloween attraction, books and books and books, a Christmas record, etc. 90% of the show has now been consumed by marketing his ego, and getting shoved down my turkey neck that can’t possibly digest this anymore. Where is our hometown, boy next door, who humbly cheered on his neighbors, told a few jokes, and played loveable games?”

Related: ‘Not Something To Be Taken Lightly’: Jimmy Kimmel Slams NBC’s Treatment of Flavor Flav During Christmas Event

The general consensus is that the humble performer coming off a successful career on Saturday Night Live is nowhere to be found these days. Many feel that instead of spending his time coming up with new bits and memorable monologues, Fallon is choosing to focus on ways to sell directly to consumers. The whole situation is going over like a fart in church, and fans have a theory as to why things have changed.

The explanation viewers are clinging to is that NBC is to blame. Of course, Fallon is one of the biggest stars on TV, and using him to headline a special around the holidays seems like a no-brainer for the powers that be. However, pulling him in a bunch of different directions may be the cause for the recent dip in quality. There’s even one person claiming that Fallon appears tired at the tapings of his late-night show, which is a clear sign that he’s being overworked.

What some people seem to forget is that with Fallon having so much leverage, it’s unlikely he’s doing things he doesn’t want to. It’s smart for celebrities to diversify their brand, and it’s always been obvious that Fallon wants to be known as more than just a host. The holiday special was an attempt at making that a reality – it just didn’t work out the way he wanted it to.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy