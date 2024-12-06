Jimmy Fallon Breaks Silence on ‘Weird and Stupid’ Christmas Special That Ruined Holiday Cheer

Jimmy Fallon is having an odd holiday period. He’s got an album to promote, Holiday Seasoning, and he recently aired a special that starred several of the artists from the album. But the special didn’t get the reaction the TV host may have hoped for, and now he’s speaking out.

The whole thing seems to have been a minor fiasco from start to finish. Even Fallon’s spot at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade didn’t go well, with people speculating Fallon turned up drunk. Admittedly, this was only because he was wearing sunglasses, so the controversy was a bit of a stretch.

Fallon’s album debuted at #2 on the Billboard Holiday Albums chart, so it was a hit, but the same can’t be said for the special that was built around the album. Although it starred many famous faces – Cara Delevigne, Justin Timberlake, Dolly Parton, The Jonas Brothers – it simply didn’t hit the mark. While Fallon had good chemistry with all the guests, the songs were lackluster. None of the guests got a chance to do a solo song, even though audiences would have loved that. But worst of all, it simply wasn’t very funny.

Social media had a field day with it, and, in fact, some of the critical tweets were funnier than the show. “My new biggest fear is jimmy fallon’s christmas special,” wrote one X user.

“I think we as a society have moved past the need for Jimmy Fallon on television,” wrote another.

Others were even more critical. “How can this Jimmy Fallon special have SO many great artists and yet be so BAD?!” wrote a non-fan. “The songs are bad, his singing is bad, the premise, each premise, corny as heck. The common denominator for all the “ew” has to be Jimmy Fallon.”

Well, now Jimmy Fallon has used The Tonight Show to run through the social media reviews and point out that not all of them were negative. One of the ones he highlighted, from a person named Dianne Huffman, read, “Amazing show! Loved every single song! It just gave me pure joy.” The audience applauded at that, so clearly they’d been fans of the show as well.

Fallon ran through some other X posts, one of which said his music “kinda bangs,” but then he was into weirder territory. “I feel like I should be high watching this Jimmy Fallon Christmas special,” was the verdict from another user. Then came a post from the Functional Moms Podcast reading, “The Jimmy Fallon Christmas special is like not real. I feel like I’m watching Peewee’s Big Adventure.”

The worst review Fallon could find was one that simply read, “This Jimmy Fallon Christmas special is ****.” Fallon took it in good humor, though. “Everyone’s got different opinions,” he said. Then he went on, “The best review I got was from a parent who said that their kid loved it. That really meant a lot to me because I remember growing up and listening to comedy songs and records and watching weird things that inspired me to be a comedian and be who I am. So I hope there’s some kid out there who’ll get that confidence and be weird and write funny songs and make people laugh and make people happy because that’s what the holiday season is all about.” This was greeted with more applause.

However, in response to the Tonight Show clip on X, one annoyed person wrote, “I listened to album once. That was enough for me. The music isn’t good. It’s not funny. Just weird and stupid.” Everyone’s a critic.

