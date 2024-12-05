Jimmy Fallon’s ‘Horrendous’ Holiday Special Leaves Fans More Divided Than Ever

Jimmy Fallon’s mission this year is to spread holiday cheer. His new album, Holiday Seasoning, is here, and on December 4th, NBC let him put on a special with plenty of songs and guests. However, the response has been mixed, leaving Fallon fighting for his life on social media again.

Recommended Videos

Fallon’s strange week starts during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. He appeared during the iconic event to promote his album but dealt with some technical difficulties. The Tonight Show host was unable to hear his colleagues, leading to lackluster spots, and his choice to wear sunglasses on a gloomy day had the Internet buzzing, with many accusing him of being hungover.

The next week, Fallon jumped on The Today Show to once again promote the album and his special, Jimmy Fallon’s Holiday Seasoning Spectacular. He explained what went wrong during the parade and laughed at his own expense. It seemed like he came out feeling good, being ready for the world to see a special that would feature iconic musicians like Justin Timberlake, The Jonas Brothers, and Dolly Parton, among others.

Related: ‘Gorgeous and Beautiful as Ever’: Pamela Anderson’s Stunning No-Makeup Look Leaves Fans in Awe Again

Well, the event has come and gone, and there are plenty of people out there who thought it was an outright disaster. “As much as I like Jimmy this special is HORRENDOUS,” said one X user. “I know they are going for a kitschy spin but damn it’s bad. And can we talk about the worst blue screen rendering ever…”

“Jimmy is a nice guy & very talented host of Tonight Show,” added another. “However, as the main singer surrounded by guests mostly limited to duets with him (Dolly Partin definitely deserved a solo song), the formula didn’t work. Andy Williams sang but let guests solo on his Christmas shows.”

As is the case with most internet controversies, though, there can be a vocal minority that doesn’t speak for everyone. That may very well be the case with Jimmy Fallon’s Holiday Seasoning Spectacular, as more than a few fans took to social media to praise Fallon and his abilities.

Related: Whoopi Goldberg Surprises Matt Rife With Bold Take on Comedians Being ‘Under Attack’

“Jimmy it was great!” one self-proclaimed Jimmy Fallon fan exclaimed. “Comedy, music, and each skit lead into another one so perfectly!”

“Love it!!” another fan said in response to Fallon’s performance of “You’ll Be There” with Timberlake. “Great sound, and the bromance is still alive after all these years. Awesome!!”

While Fallon’s special may not have been everyone’s cup of tea, it clearly found its audience, and that’s great. There are so many holiday specials out there, and every household chooses different ones to enjoy every year. It’s not like NBC is going to force everyone to tune in when its late-night host decides to play music with some of his buddies, meaning everyone can return to their holiday corners and move on with their lives.

Jimmy Fallon’s latest project, Holiday Seasoning, is available now on the album’s official website.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy