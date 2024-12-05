‘Gorgeous and Beautiful as Ever’: Pamela Anderson’s Stunning No-Makeup Look Leaves Fans in Awe Again

Pamela Anderson stunned fans with her no-makeup look at the 2024 Gotham Independent Film Awards.

Anderson, 57, was nominated for Outstanding Lead Performance for her role as Shelly in Gia Coppola’s The Last Showgirl. She attended the Gotham Awards in New York City on Monday, December 2nd, in an elegant yet simple yellow dress, minimal jewelry, and her signature no-makeup look.

Pamela Anderson at the 2024 Gotham Awards. pic.twitter.com/ZFun9VB7jB — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) December 2, 2024

It wasn’t the first time people saw the look, as she debuted it at Paris Fashion Week in September 2023. She believed no one would notice, distracted by her glammed-up hair and Vivienne Westwood dress. Instead, it sparked an uproar of support as the public praised her for making such a bold move.

“I didn’t realize it was going to start all of this, all these people really relating to me,” she told the Sunday Times.

Fans across the internet are loving her current look. “Gorgeous. Natural face, no makeup? Love it!” tweeted one user. Her relationship with the public is better than ever.

Anderson makes it clear that she’s not entirely anti-makeup. She still loves makeup and wears it sometimes, but “It has a time and a place,” she explained to People.

This image shift has helped Anderson move away from her previous public persona. The Baywatch actress has spent the majority of her life in the spotlight. She dealt with relentless tabloid reporting following her relationship with musician Tommy Lee, controversy surrounding other past relationships, and the character she played in Baywatch making her feel like she couldn’t fully be herself.

“I created this character to combat or to cover up a lot of my disappointment in things that have happened along the way,” she told The Sunday Times.

But now, Anderson feels she can be more authentic. Along with her natural beauty look and simple but elegant red carpet wardrobe, she has regained control of the narrative surrounding her. She published her memoir, Love Pamela: A Memoir Of Prose, Poetry And Truth, in January 2023. It became a New York Times best seller.

An accompanying Netflix documentary came out that same month, Pamela, A Love Story, which retells the life of the model, actress, and author. True crime documentary director Ryan White and Anderson worked closely together to ensure the film told her story on her terms. Much like her memoir, it was a success, garnering a critic score of 96 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

She has also recently released a vegan cookbook. Entitled I Love You: Recipes From the Heart, the book includes curated recipes put together by Anderson. She’s been vegan for decades now and is known for her animal rights activism.

Anderson’s performance in The Last Showgirl has also been widely praised by critics. Many mark this as a positive shift in her acting career. The film follows a Las Vegas showgirl who is left scrambling when her show closes after a thirty-year run. It’s getting a limited release in the United States in December before its full international release in January 2025.

