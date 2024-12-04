Jennifer Tilly Reveals Shocking Divorce Deal That Nets Her $6–9M a Year

Divorces in Hollywood always seem to be super messy. There are more assets to move around and bigger bridges to burn, and it always feels like one party makes out better than the other. That seems to be the case for Jennifer Tilly, who is still racking in cash.

While trying to make it as an actress in the 1980s, Tilly started dating Sam Simon, who would go on to co-develop The Simpsons. The pair got married in 1984 and stayed together until 1991. As part of the divorce agreement, Tilly would get a percentage of the net proceeds Simon received for helping create the hit animated series.

During an episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Tilly discussed her connection to The Simpsons. “When we got divorced, I got a piece of The Simpsons in the divorce settlement, and nobody knew that The Simpsons was going to go on for trillions of years,” she said. “So, every day, honestly, I’m like, ‘Thank you, Sam.'”

“Trillions of years” is obviously a bit of an exaggeration, but it’s hard to argue with Tilly’s logic. Simeon mentioned in interviews that, despite no longer being part of the show, it still netted him “tens of millions” of dollars every year. So, it’s likely those numbers have only grown, leading to Tilly likely earning at least six to nine million dollars per year as the show continues to dominate Sunday nights.

The Simpsons is currently airing Season 36, has a big screen movie on its resume, and enough merchandise to sink several battleships. It’s arguably the most successful animated series of all time and doesn’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon.

However, despite owing some of her success to her ex-husband’s creation, Tilly has a successful career of her own that’s worth bragging about. Of course, she’s part of the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which focuses on a group of women navigating life in California. Tilly’s other credits include Bride of Chucky, The Haunted Mansion, and plenty of notable Broadway productions. She’s also a massively successful poker player, winning a bracelet in the World Series of Poker in 2005.

Possibly being inspired by her Simpsons checks, Tilly even made a name for herself in the animation space. She’s voiced characters in hit projects like Monsters, Inc., Hey Arnold!, and SpongeBob SquarePants. Her biggest voice role, though, has been as Bonnie Swanson, the wife of local police officer Joe Swanson, in The Simpsons rival Family Guy. However, being a resident of Quahog didn’t stop her from appearing in an episode of The Simpsons in 2012, where she played herself.

By all accounts, Tilly and Simon remained friends in the years after their divorce until Simon’s death in 2015, with there being no hard feelings despite The Simpsons’ revenue split. It just goes to show that, even if two people aren’t destined to be together, they can have a positive impact on each other that lasts a lifetime.

The Simpsons airs new episodes at 8:30 PM on Sundays on Fox.

