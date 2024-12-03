Justin Timberlake’s Wife Jessica Biel Makes Decision About Marriage Amid Continued Arrest Drama

The holidays are a time for families to come together and make memories that will last a lifetime. However, not every relationship is sunshine and rainbows. In fact, Jessica Biel, Justin Timerblake’s wife, just made a big decision about her marriage and who she’ll be spending time with this Christmas.

Recommended Videos

Timberlake ended up in the headlines for all the wrong reasons in June 2024 when he was arrested in New York for a DWI. He took a plea deal in September that saw him plead guilty to a lesser charge, be fined $500 dollars, and agree to complete 25 hours of community service.

“And so what I’d like to say to everyone watching and listening, even if you’ve had one drink, don’t get behind the wheel of a car,” Timberlake said after leaving the courthouse. “There’s so many alternatives. Call a friend. Take an Uber. There’s many travel apps. Still, take a taxi. This is a mistake that I’ve made, but I’m hoping whoever’s watching and listening right now can learn from this mistake. I know that I certainly have. And like I said, even one drink, don’t get behind the wheel of a car.”

While Timberlake was saying all of the right things in front of a camera, there was still a mess to clean up at home. However, in October, a source told People that the music icon was doing everything he could to make up for the incident and that he and Biel wanted to put the whole thing behind them. They were still committed to their marriage and raising their two sons.

Related: Jimmy Fallon Breaks Down How He Nearly Ruined His Macy’s Parade Performance In a Chaotic Moment

It’s unclear if the couple has had trouble in the last couple of months, but a source told Radar Online in December that Biel is looking to get some space during the holiday season while Timberlake is on his Forget Tomorrow World Tour. “She might go to one or two of his concerts to show she’s willing to support him, but privately she’s relieved to be having some space so she can take stock, catch up on her own projects, and see friends,” they said.

The source made it clear that divorce isn’t on the table, though. “As everyone knows, they’ve had some hurdles to navigate, and Jessica actually needs some space right now for her own mental health,” they continued. “She doesn’t want to divorce Justin, but she isn’t about to follow him around like a puppy dog, either.

It’s hard to blame Biel for wanting to take a step back, as this isn’t the first time her marriage was put to the test in the public eye. Of course, in 2019, Timberlake was caught holding hands with Alisha Wainwright, who he appeared with in the 2021 Apple TV+ film Palmer. At the time, sources told US Weekly that there was nothing romantic going on between Wainwright and Timberlake, but that didn’t stop the media from having a field day with the story.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy