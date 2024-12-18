Chance the Rapper’s Wife Kirsten Corley Files for Divorce, Despite the Album He Made About Her

While the holidays are a time for family and friends to get together, it’s not always a happy time for everyone. Problems don’t disappear just because it’s the end of the year, and Chance the Rapper’s wife, Kirsten Corley, knows that better than everyone, filing for divorce from her husband.

TMZ obtained a petition filed by Corley in Illinois, where she cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split. She’s seeking child support for their two kids, Kensli and Marli, who both live with her. This development comes after the couple announced in April that they were going their separate ways after five years of marriage.

“After a period of separation, the two of us have arrived at the decision to part ways,” the two revealed in a post on Instagram in April (via TMZ). “We came to this decision amicably and with gratitude for the same time we spent together. God has blessed us with two beautiful daughters who we will continue to raise together.”

Outside of the kids, who stand to lose the most, the most tragic part of this story is that Chance and Corley met when they were very young. It took them years to reconnect, but they did, and by all accounts, they had a wonderful relationship. Sure, while there was a brief time in 2016 when the couple separated, they worked things out, and by 2019, they were married.

Chance even postponed shows from his 2019 tour to be with his family, not wanting to make any more mistakes. “At this point as a husband and father of two I realize that I can’t make that mistake again,” he wrote in a statement (via People). “I need to be as helpful and available as possible to my wife in these early months of raising Kensli and Marli.”

That tour was for the artist’s first studio album, The Big Day, which was about his marriage to Corley and their family. The lyrics follow Chance as he prepares and goes through with the ceremony. Unfortunately, the reactions to the album may have been a sign of things to come, as while some critics embraced what the rapper was doing, fans had a hard time connecting with it.

The user score for The Big Day on Metacritic sits at 3.7, with generally unfavorable reviews. The major complaints include boring lyrics, a lack of focus, and a lengthy runtime. The reviews ended up being so bad that Rolling Stone put it on its list of the 50 Most Disappointing Albums of All Time. Chance opted to go back to releasing singles after The Big Day, realizing the studio life wasn’t for him.

Chance has another mixtape on the way called Star Line Gallery, which does not have an official release date. And it may end up on the back burner as the rapper focuses on his family during this trying time.

