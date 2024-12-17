Elon Musk Tells You to Work 100 Hours While He’s Playing (and Whining About) His New Favorite Video Game

A lot of people wish they could have Elon Musk‘s life. He’s ridiculously wealthy and appears to succeed no matter what challenge he takes on. However, some of Musk’s old advice should be rubbing people the wrong way as he complains about video games on social media.

Musk is an avid gamer; he’s never been shy about that. He’s on the record as saying that Mass Effect 2 is one of the best games of all time, and in 1983 when he was 12 years old, he made a game of his own called Blastar that he sold for a little bit of cash. Musk is even a big fan of some more recent titles, telling Joe Rogan during an appearance on his podcast that he’s ranked in the top 20 of Diablo IV players.

“Playing a video game on extreme difficulty requires my full concentration, and it has a calming effect on me,” Musk explained to Rogan (via Economic Times).

Talking about his love for gaming on a frequent basis helps Musk appear more down-to-earth, allowing him to connect with his fanbase, which is full of people who live a much more humble lifestyle. However, it also opens the door for detractors to shine a light on the Tesla founder’s sometimes less-than-honorable gaming habits.

For starters, there are videos on YouTube with their fair share of views that call out Musk for his Elden Ring build. There’s nothing wrong with having fun making a loadout, but it’s clear that he has trouble balancing what he wants to use with what’s actually practical. And then there’s the infamous Diablo IV The Pit video, where Musk clears out the dungeon in near-record time. Gamers called him out because of an HP bug in the game at the time that allowed health bars to skyrocket. There was no proof that he exploited the glitch, but the timing of the clip was suspicious.

Now, Musk finds himself in the middle of another gaming controversy. He posted on his social media platform X (formerly Twitter) that he got banned from Path of Exile 2 for “performing too many actions too fast.” While this is a problem more than a few gamers are dealing with, the post is clearly a way for Musk to show off just how quickly he’s able to hit keys. He’s basically telling the world that he’s too good at the game.

This is far from the most outlandish thing Musk has done, but it’s got to be hard for some people to listen to it, especially given some of his comments in the past. Years ago, Musk offered advice to up-and-coming entrepreneurs, telling them they had to put in “80-100 hour” work weeks. It doesn’t seem like Musk is hitting those numbers with all the gaming he’s doing these days, so maybe he should reserve his complaints for group chats with his rich buddies who don’t have to worry about when the next bill is due.

