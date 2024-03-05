When Will Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department Album Release?

The next era of Taylor Swift’s musical genius is just around the corner, and this time fans are diving into The Tortured Poets Department. With a cover that gives Folklore vibes with a heavier energy, a return to the poetic world of “Cardigan” may be in the future.

When it comes to anticipation in the music industry, few artists can incite the impatient hunger for a release date like Taylor Swift. Every new album is a chance to add to an already fantastic library of music, and the sound of recent albums like Folklore, Evermore, and Midnights has sparked a wave of success for the artist after the difficult years following 1989. As detailed in the Netflix documentary Miss Americana, Swift hopes to connect with her fanbase by sharing critical moments of her life set to music, and The Tortured Poets Department seems intent on continuing that goal.

According to the announcement post shared to Taylor Swift’s official Twitter/X account, The Tortured Poets Department will release on April 19, 2024.

All’s fair in love and poetry… New album THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT. Out April 19 🤍https://t.co/WdrCmvLHyA



📷: Beth Garrabrant pic.twitter.com/CCPhmSZ2UD — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) February 5, 2024

Fans have already had opportunities to pre-order special Vinyl and CD copies of The Tortured Poets Department, and these pre-order pages have given fans a glimpse of the track list for the album when it releases.

The album will be available on platforms like Spotify and Apple Music on release day.

The Tortured Poets Department Full Song List

Below, fans can find the entire song list for The Tortured Poets Department. This list may change as bonus, secret, or deluxe edition songs are revealed. Currently, there are 17 confirmed songs planned for the album.

Fortnight The Tortured Poets Department My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys Down Bad So Long, London But Daddy I Love Him Fresh Out The Slammer Florida!!! Guilty as Sin? Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me? I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can) loml I Can Do It With A Broken Heart The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived The Alchemy Clara Bow The Bolter

While fans won’t get a song title release like Midnights, where Swift revealed them one by one on Twitter while teasing the subject matter of each track, it seems The Tortured Poet Department will hold its own secrets for release day. Thankfully, fans won’t have to wait much longer to listen to the next chapter in Swift’s musical gallery.